Be prepared for Covid third wave, warns Pinarayi- The New Indian Express





from Express News Service THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Prime Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has advised people to take maximum care due to the possibility of a third Covid wave. The third wave could be marked by a genetically mutated virus that could spread faster than the delta virus, the prime minister warned, adding that the government was fully prepared to face any eventuality. He said the prevalence of Covid cases in the state has dropped by 42%. A 15% drop in the test positivity rate was recorded when compared to last week. The average TPR for the last three days was 11.5%. The number of new cases during June 11-13 fell by 4.2% over the previous three days. ‘40% of people in the state received the first dose of the vaccine ‘ The number of active cases also decreased by 14.43% and TPR also fell by 10.04% during this period, Pinarayi said. Malappuram has the highest TPR of 13.8% while Kottayam has the lowest with 8.8%. Alappuzha, Kannur and Kozhikode have a TPR of less than 10% and in the remaining 10 districts, it ranges from 10 to 13.80%. The CM said about 40% of people were administered the first dose of the Covid vaccine. Pediatric intensive care facilities are being strengthened to provide expert treatment for children in the event of a third wave. An additional 10-bed pediatric ICU will be set up at medical college hospitals, he said. Previously, the police gave advice to people who violated quarantine norms and let them pay a fine. From now on, cases under the Kerala Epidemic Diseases Act and the Disaster Management Act will be registered against those who violate quarantine norms, he warned. The government will also intervene in resolving the issues facing obtaining the vaccination certificate, he said. Strict measures will be taken in cases where students are expelled from online classes for non-payment of fees. Agreements will also be made to ensure the smooth running of PSC exams, Pinarayi said. DECISION ON THE STICKING OF NUT

The CM said the current curbs will be reviewed next week and relaxations, including allowing the reopening of places of worship, will be decided accordingly. “The government does not hold the view that places of worship should be closed. “However, people need to be careful when easing restrictions,” he said.

