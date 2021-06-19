We cannot be held hostage by fear ‘: London, Ont. hijab event held to fight Islamophobia – London





Both Muslim and non-Muslim women wore the hijab in Victoria Park as part of the National Call to Action Against Islamophobia on Friday evening. About 80 Londoners gathered for a rally educating people about the hijab and the need to fight Islamophobia following the assassination of an Onton in London. Muslim families. The Hijab for Harmony event started at 5pm and featured some speakers from the Muslim Association of Canada (MAC) and was followed by a solidarity walk around Victoria Park and a moment of silence for the Azaal family. The event was part of a number of rallies held across the country to push the government to address the issue of Islamophobia in Canada. Read more: Islamic Relief Canada compiling messages of hope for London survivor, Ont. ATTACK The story goes down the ad On June 6, 2021, four members of a Muslim family in London were killed in what police described as a hate-motivated and targeted attack. The London tragedy has brought to the fore the issue of Islamophobia in Canada and the need to take more action to address it. Member of London and Muslim Association of Canada, Reem Sultan on Friday 18 June 2021.

Sawyer Bogdan / Global News

At a time when many women are afraid to go out with their scarf on because they have now become a visible minority, this show of support encourages them to continue with the choice they have made, said Reem Sultan, a member of the Muslim Association of London and Canada. . Londoner Reem Sultan talking about why Muslim women wear the hijab to help educate non-Muslims and combat the stereotypes associated with it. @ AM980News #hixhabi #OurLondanFamily pic.twitter.com/4Oj0NHqAL8 – Sawyer Bogdan (@sleebogdan) June 18, 2021 The story goes down the ad Sultan says that after the attack in London, she and her family were scared and asked if they should leave their home because wearing the hijab made her visibly Muslim. Trends Alberta man says AstraZeneca intent led to serious health issue, seeks federal compensation

The closure of the Canada-US border was extended again, until July 21st To overcome it is my and other women’s goal; we cannot be held hostage by fear or by Islamophobic attack. From this, the Sultan hopes that people will try to educate themselves about people’s differences and ask questions to better understand them. The most important message is that with knowledge we can break down barriers. Do not hesitate to ask questions because many Muslim women will welcome it. About 80 Londoners walk around Victoria Park in solidarity against Islamophobia as part of the Hijab for Harmony event on Friday 18 June 2021.

Sawyer Bogdan / Global News

Londoner and Muslim, Safiya Shaikha says everyone should have the right to wear what they want. The hijab for me is not just a veil over my head, for me my Islam, not just a religion or one who believes spiritually, his way of life, Shaikha said. The story goes down the ad The incident has affected us all because we have connections in many ways and it is very important to be able to feel safe on the land that is your home. London Barbara Legate hosted the Hijabs for Harmony event on Friday, 18 June 2021.

Sawyer Bogdan / Global News

The Friday event was organized by Londoner Barbara Legate in partnership with MAS. Legate, who is not a Muslim, said it was important to show solidarity with the Muslim woman and the community. Women are the target of violence, Legate said. She said she received inspiration from Shamites for the Harmony event that was celebrated in Christchurch New Zealand after the 2019 mosque attack, where non-Muslim women wore the fear of solidarity. We do not want it to turn into a costume because it is very important for women who choose to wear it, but we wanted a worthwhile show, we are in this with you, Legate said. The story goes down the ad Acknowledging that we will go home and put them in the drawer, but they will continue to wear it. Read more: Deputies unanimously support the call for the extraordinary summit on Islamophobia after London, Ont. ATTACK The suspect accused of killing the family is facing terrorism charges in the case. Nathaniel Veltman, 20, faces first-degree charges and attempted murder. New allegations alleging the attack was a terrorist act were uncovered on Monday. Salman Afzaal, 46, Madiha Salman, 44, Yumna Afzaal, 15, and Talat Afzaal, 74, were killed in the attack. Fayez Afzaal, 9, was the only survivor. with files from Global News Jacquelyn LeBel, Stewart Bell and Catherine McDonald © 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.







