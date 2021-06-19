



Tnaiste Leo Varadkar will call tonight for a big increase in health spending, better wages for all workers and reforms in the social welfare system. In a speech to Fine Gael Ardfheis who suggests a post-pandemic policy focused on public investment, particularly in health care, Mr. Varadkar means tonight that additional spending on health care this year to deal with Covid- 19 should be held annually and redistributed to deal with other health needs. I believe that the additional staff, resources and billions of additional funds we have provided to the health service to respond to the emergency should be maintained and redistributed, Mr. Varadkar will tell the online audience in virtual Argentina. We must implement the Slintecare promise of affordable healthcare for all by reducing out-of-pocket costs for medicines and hospital fees and expanding medical card eligibility. In this new decade, let us make it our mission to build a public health service that can rank among the best in Europe by the end of this decade. If Mr. Varadkars expresses the desire to be accomplished, he would represent a step change in health care financing, already one of the most expensive in the world. Expenditure allocations In the last October budget, which sets out spending allocations for this year, the health service received additional funding of $ 4 billion roughly $ 2 billion to address the costs of the virus and $ 2 billion for other health care needs. This represented a massive jump in health spending, from a budgeted budget of $ 18 billion in 2020 (though Covid increased that figure) to $ 22 billion this year. The implication then, however, was that 2 billion Covid spending would not form part of the base in the future. Now Mr Varadkar is proposing that the Department of Health be allowed to keep those costs in its annual budget and use them for other purposes once the pandemic has subsided. The call for more spending also comes after Mr Varadkar recently suggested tax cuts be part of future budgets. Mr Varadkar told delegates that the legacy of the pandemic should be: the best wages, terms and conditions for all workers, the public and private sectors. We have redefined essential workers. Not only nurses and doctors, kindergartens and paramedics, but also supermarket workers, drivers, cleaners and people working in the production and service of food, many of whom are low paid and have poor conditions. State pension He means: Fine Gael will take the lead for this through the introduction of legal pay, the transition to a subsistence pay and access to an occupational pension for all employees to increase their State pension. Reforming our social welfare system to provide a better safety net for people who lose their jobs or take time to care for others. Mr Varadkars’s call is likely to raise eyebrows inside and outside the Government. Last week, he signaled that he would also seek tax cuts in future budgets. He recently warned that personal tax levels in Irelands were a major impetus for attracting mobile workers and said the state needs to face this reality.

