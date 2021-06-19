Close after the owners cut off the oxygen supply video, Agra hospital gets a clean slate





Agri Shri Paras Hospital, which closed after a video came out ostensibly that its owner was talking about disrupting the oxygen supply to Covid patients, has been given a clean sweep by government officials. In the video, the owner, Dr Arinjay Jain, talked about interrupting the oxygen supply for five minutes as part of a mock exercise to find out who would die. He said in the video that 22 patients were filtered during this experiment as they turned blue. A government committee set up to investigate the incident has concluded that no deaths occurred due to the hospital’s actions. “The death audit committee found during its investigation that all patients were treated according to the Covid protocol and details of their status and oxygen supply were listed. It also found that no patient’s oxygen supply was disrupted. Patients who died “They (together) fell ill and (died) due to their critical condition. The hospital was given an adequate supply of oxygen,” said a report prepared by a four-member committee. The report found that 16 patients had died on the day of the alleged experiment. The report also outlined the details of each patient who died on April 26th. Officials however found the hospital guilty of spreading false information when the Covid wave was at its peak, the report said. The hospital released patients citing lack of oxygen even when there was insufficient supply, the investigation revealed. Actions against the hospital will be taken under the relevant sections of the Epidemic Act, officials said. In the viral video, the doctor can be heard saying, “Ek mock drill kari humne subah 7 baje… Shoonya kar diye sabke. Phir chhaant gaye 22 mareej… Turant khol diye. 22 chhaant gaye je marenge. Chhatpata gaye, neele padne lage… Chalo , 74 bache… Time mil jayega… Sabse bada Prajog yahi raha. (We did a mock exercise at 7 in the morning. We did it [oxygen supply] zero. Then 22 patients likely to die were filtered. We immediately restored the supply. They started to turn blue remained 74 remained… We have time… This was our biggest experiment), The investigation revealed that 10 complaints and memoranda from three social organizations had been filed against the hospital deserving of raising death control. The committee consisted of three physicians from SN Medical College and one official from Agra Medical Department. “In this context, the doctor presented to the committee that some words in the video were not his and the video was distributed to create sensation and that it was part of a criminal plot. The video was also used to blackmail him, “the report said. The allegations will be investigated separately by the police along with the role of a media person in the case, the report said. Dr Jain had previously told The Indian Express: We adjusted the patients’ oxygen bed flow just to control the amount required. Since everyone had said that oxygen should be used wisely, we decided to adjust the levels to see if we could use less. We identified 22 patients seeking high-flow oxygen. We had sleepless nights over oxygen supply and this was our experiment to stabilize supply. We do not cut off oxygen as it is said everywhere. There is no irreversible impact of reducing oxygen supply.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos