National vaccine passports for international travel coming this fall: Trudeau





Prime Minister Justin Trudeau confirmed on Friday that the federal government is working with the provinces to develop a national vaccine passport for international travel that is expected to be ready sometime this fall. Trudeau said while that plan is being developed, his government is working on a system that includes ArriveCan application that will be ready in the “coming weeks”. “We are working on two rails in terms of vaccination trials for Canadians wishing to travel,” Trudeau said. “In the initial phase we will be working with the ArriveCan app so that people can upload an image of their vaccination certificate … so that border agents on their return to Canada can verify that they have been fully vaccinated “This is something we will be implementing in the coming weeks.” By the fall, Trudeau said he hoped to “establish a national certification of vaccination status”. The prime minister said the national vaccine passport “will be easily accepted worldwide for people who need to travel internationally”. He also said the government is working with other countries to ensure that travelers receiving unapproved vaccines in the countries they arrive are still able to enter safely. “You have to demonstrate that being vaccinated has been a standard part of international travel since international aviation began,” Mike McNaney, president of the National Airlines Council of Canada, said in an interview. “We have been quite supportive of the government coming up with a policy and a mechanism for how it will capture that data.” There are still other issues that need to be addressed, Trudeau said, including what we need to do for children under 12 for whom vaccines have not been approved. He suggested that children could undergo a repeated testing regimen upon arrival because after a two-week quarantine away from vaccinated parents it may not be possible. Trudeau did not say whether a paper passport would be available, but earlier this week, the Canadian The Snowbird Association raised concerns with the possibility of a digital passport, saying that up to 10 percent of snowbirds travel without mobile devices. On Friday, the federal government announced it was extending its border restrictions on non-essential international travel for another month. Extended restrictions will include travel between Canada and the United States. The previous order was scheduled to expire on June 21, it will now expire on July 21. Files from The Canadian Press were used in this report







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos