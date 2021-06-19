USNC subsidiary supporting Cislunar missile contractors: New Nuclear





June 18, 2021 Ultra Safe Nuclear Technologies (USNC-Tech) – a subsidiary of Ultra Safe Nuclear Corporation (USNC) – is providing “critical support” to the two leading contractors in the first phase of the Democracy for Agile Cislunar (DRACO) program to develop a nuclear thermal propulsion (NTP) system for cisunar operations. USNC-Tech is the only company participating in both parts of the program. USNC-Tech NTP Design Concept (Image: USNC) The US Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) DRACO program aims to demonstrate an NTP system on low Earth orbit in 2025. The agency announced in April that it had awarded contracts for the first 18-month phase of the program: a $ 22 million contract for Pista A, focused on the NTP reactor project, at General Atomics; and a $ 2.5 million contract for Track B, focused on the operational spacecraft to demonstrate it, at Blue Origin. “This is an extraordinary moment for the development of NTP and for our company,” said Paolo Venner, executive vice president of USNC-Tech. “Our selection to participate in not one but two teams for the DRACO program demonstrates the strength of our ability to design and analyze these high performance systems.” Activity in space – that is, between Earth and the Moon – is growing as space agencies and companies around the world pursue new lunar ambitions, the USNC said. NTP systems, which use a nuclear reactor to heat the propellant to extreme temperatures before extracting the heating gas through a nozzle to produce the propulsion, offer a push-to-weight ratio about 10,000 times greater than the electric propulsion and an efficiency of the impeller which is two to -5 times greater than the chemical impulse. The White House in December 2020 released a memorandum establishing a national strategy to ensure the development and use of space nuclear energy and propulsion systems, including NTP systems, which can empower spacecraft for missions where alternative energy sources are inadequate. The technology being developed under the DRACO program could be fundamental to future operations beyond space, such as the development of an NTP system for the first human missions to Mars, the USNC said. “Even with the change in engine and spacecraft scale, a successfully demonstrated DRACO NTP can directly impact and accelerate the demonstration of a NASA NTP,” said Vishal Patel, head of analysis at USNC-Tech and company leader for the development of the ship on Track A. Studied and written by World Nuclear News

