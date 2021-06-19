UP Hospital, sealed after 16 deaths on day of ridiculous oxygen training, cleared by investigative committee





A investigation committee has cleared a hospital in the Agra town of Uttar Pradesh whose owner allegedly was caught in a video earlier this month saying the facility cut off oxygen supplies to patients for five minutes at a mock exercise in April, NDTV reported. Friday. The Uttar Pradesh government had ordered an investigation into the incident after the video sparked massive outrage. The Committee of Experts found that 16 patients died at Parasit Hospital on April 26, the day of the mock training, according to Indian Express. However, they claimed that these patients were already in critical condition or had concomitant diseases and did not die due to ridicule training. The death audit committee found during its investigation that all patients were treated according to the Covid protocol and details of their status and oxygen supply were listed, the report said, according to Indian Express. He also found that no patient’s oxygen supply was interrupted. Patients who died had co-morbidity and (died) due to their critical condition. The hospital was given an adequate supply of oxygen. The committee report quoted hospital owner Arinjay Jain as saying no mock training took place at the hospital. The rumors are misleading, otherwise there would have been 22 deaths at 7am on April 26, the committee said, quoting Jain, according to NDTV. Read also: 22 patients turned blue after oxygen supply was cut off during mock training, says Agra hospital owner However, in the video which was shared on social media earlier this month, Jain was heard saying that the mock training was done on April 26 to check who would survive if hospitals supplied oxygen. Move.in it has not independently verified the authenticity of the video. At one point in the video, he said 22 patients turned blue and breathed when the oxygen supply was cut off. In April, Uttar Pradesh and several other states were facing acute oxygen shortages during the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. The report of the committee investigating the incident said Paras Hospital received 149 oxygen cylinders and 20 spare parts on April 25, and 121 cylinders with 15 in reserve the next day, according to NDTV. The hospital owner told the committee that the stock was sufficient for patients. The hospital had oxygen but had problems with future supplies, Jain told the committee, according to the news channel. Oxygen assessment was the mock exercise. We monitored the symptoms of hypoxia and oxygen saturation levels to assess how to function if the oxygen supply is limited. We did a bedside analysis for each patient and found that 22 of the admitted patients were in very serious condition. The hospital was sealed on June 8th. Its owner was reserved under the Epidemic Diseases Act and Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (disobedience to an order properly promulgated by a public servant, causing obstruction and damage) to the dissemination of false information. This was done after the hospital had discharged patients due to lack of oxygen despite having sufficient supply, the investigation said, according to Indian Express.

