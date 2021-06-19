After being handcuffed together for 123 days to save their relationship, a Ukrainian couple splits





A Ukrainian couple separated after being handcuffed together for 123 days. Gleb Garanich / Reuters In February, a couple handcuffed themselves together in a last-ditch attempt to save their relationship.

After 123 days, the Ukrainian couple broke up after spending whole months sharing showers and baths.

The couple may have broken the world record for the most time a couple has ever spent together.

Visit the Insider homepage for more stories. A Ukrainian couple was handcuffed together for 123 days as a last-ditch effort to save their relationship. It didn’t work In May, the bolt-on cutters were pulled out, their handcuffs cut, and Alexandr Kudlay and Viktoria Pustovitova officially separated. Reported by Reuters. The couple’s last split was broadcast on national television in Ukraine. “Hooray,” shouted Pustovitova, 29, Reports New York Post when the handcuffs were removed. “I’m finally free.” According to Reuters, the couple from the eastern city of Kharkiv had a cycle of demolition and return together. Kudlay, 33, came up with the idea for the handcuffs. On Valentine’s Day, they officially started the experiment. “I decided it would be an interesting experience for me,” Pustovitova told Reuters in February. In three months the couple was handcuffed, they did everything together and documented the trip on Instagram. They took a shower together, took a cigarette break together and took turns using the bathroom. The couple also worked together, which makes Pustovitova give up her job as an esthetician. As the New York Post reports, clients were not happy with Kudlay attending the meetings. Instead of tying them together, the experience eventually separated them, reports Reuters. the couple discussed more often and longer, with arguments lasting four hours, according to Daily overview. The couple was handcuffed in front of the monument to the Unity of Ukraine. Gleb Garanich / Reuters The couple decided they were not compatible and on May 19 they decided to end their relationship by breaking the handcuffs. “We are not at the same wavelength,” Kudlay told Reuters. “We are completely different.” The story goes on While Kudlay and Pustovitova no longer have the title of boyfriend and girlfriend, they won it World record for more time a couple has ever spent chained, a representative from a Ukrainian record book told Reuters via the Reuters. To honor the achievement, the handcuffing ceremony was broadcast on national television in front of the country’s Unity monument. Today, both Kudlay and Pustovitova are single and live in different regions of Ukraine, according to the New York Post. As Reuters reports, they plan to do so auction in handcuffs and donate a portion of the money to charity. “I think it will be a good lesson for us, for other Ukrainian couples and couples abroad not to repeat what we did,” Pustovitova told Reuters. Read the original article at Inside

