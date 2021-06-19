Punjab government approves 2-fold pay rise for its employees: Everything you need to know





The Congress-led government in Punjab on Friday decided to implement most of the recommendations of its sixth payroll commission with effect from 1 January 2016, which will benefit more than 500,000 of its serving and retired employees. The decision was made at a cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Captain Amarinder Singh and comes shortly before Punjab holds elections next year. The move will benefit over 540,000 serving and retired state government employees, an official statement said, adding that it was approved by the government despite Punjab’s precarious financial health. Here’s what you need to know about doubling wages: 1 The minimum wage for all Punjab government employees will now be increased by 6,950 to 18,000 per month. The Hindustan Times reported on Friday, arrears will be paid in two equal installments in October this year and in January 2022. 2 The distribution of salaries and pensions according to the new structure will start from July 1 of this year. 3 Implementation of the recommendations of the sixth salary commission will bring 2.59 times increase in salaries and pensions over the previous recommendations of the salary commission, with an annual increase of three percent, resulting in the salary scales of all existing employees to continue to be higher than that of Haryana, the official statement said. 4 The statement added that the decision will put an additional burden on 8,637 crore on file with a future annual net additional burden expected to be ready 4,700 crore. 5 The minimum pension will now be increased by 3,500 to 9,000 per month and the minimum family pension will increase to 9,000 per month. 6 Divorced and widowed women will be entitled to a survivor’s pension. 7 The Punjab government has also accepted the reinstatement of the pension deduction to 40 per cent from July this year. 8 Home rent assistance along with other benefits has been rationalized in the new structure. Special assistance for guards and drivers is doubling. 9 The Punjab government is introducing higher education assistance in the form of a large incentive for employees receiving a higher education degree during their course of work and in the field directly relevant to their work. But new employees will be paid according to the Centre’s salary scales, which currently apply to all new recruits. (With PTI entries)

