Probation fraud Kumbh Covid: Hisar IMA prez says he had memorandum of understanding with the firm, but his lab did not test any samples | News from Chandigarh





Hisar: The chairman of the Hisar IMA (Indian Medical Association) unit Dr JPS Nalwa who was booked in the Covid-19 test during Kumbh Mela, admitted that he had signed a Memorandum of Understanding (Memorandum of Understanding) with Ms. Max based in Delhi . Corporate service, but his lab was not involved in testing. He said he had been taken hostage.

An FIR was filed by Uttarakhand police in Haridwar on June 17, 2021, against Max Corporate Service who was under scanner for allegedly conducting false Covid tests during Kumbh Mela and against Hisars Nalwa Laboratories Pvt Ltd and Delhis Dr Lalchandani Lab with who had signed a memorandum of understanding.

Dr JPS Nalwa, who owns Nalwa Laboratories, claimed that the fraud was committed by Ms. Max Corporate Service, who had won the testing tender. He claimed that none of his team went to Haridwar to collect samples, nor did he do any laboratory tests on any samples.

Dr Nalwa said he had a Memorandum of Understanding for technical assistance with Ms. Max Corporate Service, but to date no technical assistance had been requested from them and he had not received a single penny from the firm or the Uttarakhand Government to date.

Dr Navtej Nalwa, director of Nalwa Laboratory and son of Dr JPS Nalwa, said his father is currently active at IMA and he had been overseeing the laboratory work. He said he had signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Ms. Max Corporate Service in the last week of March 2021, to provide technical support and staff. He claimed that at the time of signing the Memorandum of Understanding, Ms. Max Corporate Service took many documents from him, including lab approval, registration, PAN card, bank account number, and created an ID on behalf of the lab and made an incorrect entry based on the same documents. I am also collecting documents at my level who is the organizer in this scam. I am ready to cooperate fully with Haridwar Police and I have also hired a lawyer there, he said.

It is alleged that all firms together generated 1,04,796 SRF (Model Reference Form) IDs in just 38 days (April 13, 2021 to May 16, 2021) which is unique to each Covid test. Of these, 95,102 samples were entered into the portal. However, the test raised only a positivity rate of 0.18% at a time when the Haridwars positivity rate was 5.3%.

To tell facts

-During the collection of investigation samples they said they had no connection with Nalwa Lab and Dr Lalchandani Lab.

-After the completion of Kumbh Mela on April 30, 2021, until May 16, the three firms registered 51,298 examples of portal entries. Of these, 27,198 entries were in the 73551 model alone.

– A total of 3,825 samples were taken at the address of Haridwar Nepali Farm, while 56 samples were registered in a mobile number.

-Most sample records were found from states like Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh.

A fraud detected by a complaint

One person complained to the Indian Medical Research Council (ICMR) that his Aadhaar number and his mobile number were used for rapid antigen testing even though he never gave any examples. When this complaint was sent to the Uttarakhand health department on 14 May 2021, it was discovered that the sample collection in question was done through the Max Corporate Service and the sample was tested by Hisar Nalwa Lab. The investigation began on June 7, inflating the fraud cover.







