Australia to refer China to World Trade Organization on wine tariffs





Australia will appeal to the international trade court over China’s decision to impose trade tariffs ending in up to 220 per cent of Australian wine. Main points: Trade Minister Dan Tehan says China’s actions have caused “serious damage” to Australia’s wine industry

Wine exports to China fell from $ 1.1 billion to $ 20 million when tariffs were set The WTO process is likely to take several years This is the second time in six months that Australia has summoned the World Trade Organization (WTO) after former trade minister Simon Birmingham referred China to the WTO in December for harmful tariffs applied to the barley trade. Today, Commerce Minister Dan Tehan said the Australian government would vigorously defend the interests of the wine industry, accused of anti-competitive behavior by China. “The actions taken by the Chinese Government have caused serious damage to the Australian wine industry,” Mr Tehan said. “We would like to be able to sit down (with the Government of China) and be able to resolve these disputes. “While we are unable to do so, we will use any other mechanism to test and resolve this dispute and other disputes we have with the Chinese government.” Australia’s wine exports to China fell from $ 1.1 billion to $ 20 million after tariffs were first introduced last November. In March, Beijing confirmed that the tariffs would apply for five years, ending what had been the wine industry’s most lucrative trade. The settlement is likely to take years The issue is the ninth dispute Australia has received at the WTO and follows pressure from Australian industry body Grape and Wine. “We believe the Australian Government ‘s decision to start this process is the right call,” said Australian Grape and Wine chief executive Tony Battaglene, responding to the announcement. “We have been firm in our position that Australian producers have not thrown wine into the Chinese market, nor received distorting trade subsidies.” Labor Party chairwoman Kristina Keneally said the opposition welcomed the decision but criticized the federal government for not opening new markets to Australian manufacturers. “The fact that Australia has become increasingly dependent on China during the eight long years of this Liberal government, the fact that we are not the most dependent country on China anywhere in the world, shows a failure when it comes to trade and a failure when it is about diplomacy, “she said. The WTO is unlikely to reach a resolution on wine tariffs for several years. Last year, China imposed tariffs on Australian barley for similar allegations of anti-competitive behavior, accusing the Australian government of providing subsidies to grain producers. Overnight, Reuters reported that China was now offering subsidies to its wheat producers. “China will provide $ 3.1 billion in subsidies to wheat farmers this year to offset the high costs of fertilizers and oil,” Reuters reported. Meanwhile, despite China’s tariffs on wine and barley, customs bans on meat exporters and unofficial delays in imports of other Australian goods including the cotton, lobster, wood and grape table forecaster ABARES said this week that major producers were in the right way to mark their most profitable year. in the minutes.

