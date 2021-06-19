Blast from the past: Kerala CM, KPCC president up close & personal | News Thiruvananthapuram







CM, consulting detailed notes at his desk, used the usual evening press conference, normally dedicated to Covid, to set the record in some of the newly appointed KPCC president ‘revelations’ about certain incidents at Thalassery College Brennan in the late 1960s, when the paths of two student leaders had crossed, often violently. Reacting to Sudhakaran’s claim that during a violent confrontation between KSU and KSF (later SFI), he had physically attacked Vijayan, the Prime Minister said that Sudhakaran had indeed fueled some such fantasies, but none of them, unfortunately, was real. THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: At a live televised press conference Friday night, Prime Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said KPCC K Sudhakaran president once planned “to kidnap my children when they were in school. Vijayan and Sudhakaran have been bitter rivals for decades in their native neighborhood of Kannur, and after his recent rise as head of Congress in Kerala, the needle between the two has gone several levels higher.CM, consulting detailed notes at his desk, used the usual evening press conference, normally dedicated to Covid, to set the record in some of the newly appointed KPCC president ‘revelations’ about certain incidents at Thalassery College Brennan in the late 1960s, when the paths of two student leaders had crossed, often violently. Reacting to Sudhakaran’s claim that during a violent confrontation between KSU and KSF (later SFI), he had physically attacked Vijayan, the Prime Minister said that Sudhakaran had indeed fueled some such fantasies, but none of them, unfortunately, was real. Sudhakarans allegations of false physical assault: CM

According to Vijayan, a close associate and financier of Sudhakaran had told him about the Sudhakarans kidnapping plans. To my surprise, a close associate of Sudhakaran called me to my house. He said I had to be extremely careful as Sudhakaran had some plans against me. I laughed. He said he knew how I would react. But he said I had to be really careful as Sudhakarans plan is to kidnap my children, Vijayan recalled.

The person who visited me, he had advised Sudhakaran against the possible consequences of such a disaster. But that person told me that Sudhakaran seemed steadfast with his plans and so he decided to inform me about the same, Vijayan said.

The Prime Minister, who repeatedly hinted that he was talking to the media about all this just because he was forced to, said Sudhakaran was actually paraded half-naked around Brennan College when he tried to disrupt a post attended by CH Mohammed Koya. CPM leader AK Balan was one of the leaders of the KSF at the time, he added.

The CM came out against Sudhakaran when a journalist sought his reaction to the KPCC presidents’ claim in an interview with a Vijayan publication attacking and physically dominating. A well-prepared Vijayan recounted some incidents from his student days and to give confidence to his points, extensively quoted several Congress leaders, including former Kannur DCC President P Ramakrishnan from his notes to show how they had hated and denied Sudhakaran in the past.

I never wanted to say all this. But how can one be silent when a person continues to make false claims. Sudhakaran claims he kicked me during a brawl at Brennan College. Except for the police, no one has touched my body. When KSU workers tried to make fun of me, I clapped my hands in a special way to make a deafening sound and a senior KSU worker urged me to do nothing. I did not even know Sudhakaran at the time. I was then a KSF state leader and did not want to be part of the tension, especially since I was no longer a regular college student, Vijayan said.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos