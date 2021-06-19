Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack responds to talk about a Nationalist leadership challenge by Barnaby Joyce





Mr McCormack told ABC he would not be distracted by any “source report online” Some Nationals have told ABC that they are disappointed with the leadership of the party under Mr. McCormack The Nationals leader told ABC he would not be distracted by any “sourceless online report” about a possible challenge from former leader Barnaby Joyce. “I’m focused on making sure we sort things out during this pandemic that has killed 3.8 million people and we have a lot of work to do for and on behalf of all Australians,” Mr McCormack said. “If others want to talk about themselves, then this is an issue for them. “It’s just a sourceless online report and I will not speculate on an online news story.” According to a report, Mr McCormack could face a challenge from Mr Joyce as of Monday. A potential challenger would need 11 votes to succeed. ( ABC News: Matt Roberts There is considerable concern among Citizens about Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s hard-line support for Australia approving a zero-emission target by 2050 ahead of Glasgow climate talks in November. Asked by ABC if there was any reason for him to worry about his leadership, Mr. “There is no reason why the party room should not stand behind me,” McCormack said. “I have submitted for regional Australia in the last two federal budgets in particular, at very challenging times. “I am the elected leader of the National Team and I have been elected leader three times. “I’m focusing my efforts on regional Australia.” Some Nationals have told ABC that they are disappointed with the leadership of the party under Mr. McCormack, with one who says he missed the “interruption”. But a strong supporter of Mr Joyce said he believed the former leader could only have seven to eight strong votes if there was to be a spill of leadership. Another potential contender for leadership, if there was a spill, would be David Littleproud. There are 21 people in the National Party chamber, with 16 members in the House of Representatives and five senators. A potential challenger would need 11 votes to succeed. ABC has tried to contact Mr. Joyce.

