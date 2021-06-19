International
Australia will refer China to the WTO over the wine tariff dispute
The Australian trade war with China has escalated with confirmation that the government will refer the country to the World Trade Organization (WTO) over serious damage caused to the wine industry after Beijing hit high tariffs on Aussie points.
In a swipe at China, Trade Minister Dan Tehan said a key reason for the dispute was sent to the WTO was because Beijing has refused to receive calls from Australia.
“We would like to be able to sit down (with the Chinese government) and be able to resolve these disputes,” Mr Tehan said.
“While we are unable to do so, we will use any other mechanism to test and resolve this dispute and other disputes we have with the Chinese government.”
By no means is it the first referral from Australia to the global trade arbitrator.
Finance Minister Simon Birmingham referred Beijing to the WTO in December after tariffs were added to Australian barley coming to China.
In 2020, China accused Australian wine producers of “jumps”, or lowering prices below the cost of production in an effort to increase market share in its economy.
He imposed a temporary tariff of 175.6 per cent on Australian bottles, decimating what had been a lucrative market.
In late March, China’s Ministry of Commerce confirmed it would impose “anti-dumping measures on some Australian wine imports for (another) five years”.
Wine producers have said some tariffs were now up to 215 percent.
Australia’s wine exports to China have gone from more than $ 1 billion a year to just $ 20 million after tariffs were imposed.
While Beijing has insisted the tariffs are legal, it is widely suspected of punitive measures to punish Australia which has called for an international investigation into the origins of Covid-19 and banned China tech giant Huawei from working on sensitive infrastructure.
Australia ‘will protect wine producers’
“The actions taken by the Chinese Government have caused serious damage to the Australian wine industry,” Mr Tehan said today.
The government will continue to vigorously defend the interests of Australian wine producers using the WTO-based system to resolve our disputes.
“Australia’s use of the WTO in this matter is in line with its previous use of the WTO and is in line with our support for a rule-based trading system. Australia remains open to engaging directly with China to resolve this issue. ”
The Australian trade body Grape and Wine welcomed the referral.
“We believe the Australian Government ‘s decision to start this process is the right call,” chief executive Tony Battaglene said in a statement to ABC.
“We have been firm in our position that Australian producers have not thrown wine into the Chinese market, nor received distorting trade subsidies.”
Brands such as Treasure Treasures’ Penfolds were widely distributed in China.
China has either hit tariffs or disrupted the flow of a range of products from Australia in recent months.
In November, lobsters underwent increased import inspections in Chinese ports, which lead many of the crustaceans to decay and become worthless.
This led to lobsters being destined for China, rather than ending up in the domestic market.
On the other hand, this lobster saw becomes an unexpected delight at many Christmas dinner tables. But the industry withdrew after the bumper difference from sales in China was denied.
A WTO referral raises stakes in the Australia-China trade war, but will not be resolved quickly.
The process can take several years to complete and while it is in progress the fees are likely to stay in place.
Relations between Canberra and Beijing remain ultimate.
In May, China said it would “suspend indefinitely” all activities as part of the two nations’ Strategic Economic Dialogue.
Formed in 2014, it was the leading bilateral economic forum between China and Australia. It was used to encourage investment between the two nations and quiet trade and finance talks.
While the suspension of the dialogue had no immediate effect – he had not met since September 2017 – it was seen as a further freeze on relations.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]