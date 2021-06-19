Australia will refer China to the WTO over the wine tariff dispute

The Australian trade war with China has escalated with confirmation that the government will refer the country to the World Trade Organization (WTO) over serious damage caused to the wine industry after Beijing hit high tariffs on Aussie points.

In a swipe at China, Trade Minister Dan Tehan said a key reason for the dispute was sent to the WTO was because Beijing has refused to receive calls from Australia.

“We would like to be able to sit down (with the Chinese government) and be able to resolve these disputes,” Mr Tehan said.

“While we are unable to do so, we will use any other mechanism to test and resolve this dispute and other disputes we have with the Chinese government.”

By no means is it the first referral from Australia to the global trade arbitrator.

Finance Minister Simon Birmingham referred Beijing to the WTO in December after tariffs were added to Australian barley coming to China.

In 2020, China accused Australian wine producers of “jumps”, or lowering prices below the cost of production in an effort to increase market share in its economy.

He imposed a temporary tariff of 175.6 per cent on Australian bottles, decimating what had been a lucrative market.

In late March, China’s Ministry of Commerce confirmed it would impose “anti-dumping measures on some Australian wine imports for (another) five years”.

Wine producers have said some tariffs were now up to 215 percent.

Australia’s wine exports to China have gone from more than $ 1 billion a year to just $ 20 million after tariffs were imposed.

While Beijing has insisted the tariffs are legal, it is widely suspected of punitive measures to punish Australia which has called for an international investigation into the origins of Covid-19 and banned China tech giant Huawei from working on sensitive infrastructure.

Australia ‘will protect wine producers’

“The actions taken by the Chinese Government have caused serious damage to the Australian wine industry,” Mr Tehan said today.

The government will continue to vigorously defend the interests of Australian wine producers using the WTO-based system to resolve our disputes.

“Australia’s use of the WTO in this matter is in line with its previous use of the WTO and is in line with our support for a rule-based trading system. Australia remains open to engaging directly with China to resolve this issue. ”

The Australian trade body Grape and Wine welcomed the referral.

“We believe the Australian Government ‘s decision to start this process is the right call,” chief executive Tony Battaglene said in a statement to ABC.

“We have been firm in our position that Australian producers have not thrown wine into the Chinese market, nor received distorting trade subsidies.”

Brands such as Treasure Treasures’ Penfolds were widely distributed in China.

China has either hit tariffs or disrupted the flow of a range of products from Australia in recent months.

In November, lobsters underwent increased import inspections in Chinese ports, which lead many of the crustaceans to decay and become worthless.

This led to lobsters being destined for China, rather than ending up in the domestic market.

On the other hand, this lobster saw becomes an unexpected delight at many Christmas dinner tables. But the industry withdrew after the bumper difference from sales in China was denied.

A WTO referral raises stakes in the Australia-China trade war, but will not be resolved quickly.

The process can take several years to complete and while it is in progress the fees are likely to stay in place.

Relations between Canberra and Beijing remain ultimate.

In May, China said it would “suspend indefinitely” all activities as part of the two nations’ Strategic Economic Dialogue.

Formed in 2014, it was the leading bilateral economic forum between China and Australia. It was used to encourage investment between the two nations and quiet trade and finance talks.

While the suspension of the dialogue had no immediate effect – he had not met since September 2017 – it was seen as a further freeze on relations.