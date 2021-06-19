WHO will sponsor the PGI study on black fungi

Now PGI is ready to do a case control study with 27 centers across India, looking at COVID-19 cases between January and June 2021 and identifying those who developed mucormycosis and those who did not. The main purpose of studies is to understand risk factors in addition to diabetes and uncontrolled steroid use.

It will be an intensive study. The WHO has agreed to sponsor it and work on ethical cleansing has already begun. It will take about three months to complete the study and three more to publish. This will give us a much-needed look at the risk factors associated with mucormycosis, said Dr Arunaloke Chakrabarti, professor and director, Department of Medical Microbiology, PGI, and an authority on the subject.

Earlier this month, under the guidance of doctors at PGI, a study titled MucoCovi (Muco from mucormycosis, Covi from COVID-19) was conducted in 16 centers across the country. The results of the study were published June 4 in the prestigious Emerging Infection Disease Journal (Journal of CDC, Atlanta, USA) as the Multicenter Epidemiological Study of Coronavirus Mucormycosis, India.

Sixteen health care centers across India participated to provide detailed information on proven cases of mucormycosis with and without COVID-19 infection reported from September 1 to December 31, 2020. Prevalence of Cukid Associated Mucormycosis (CAM) ) was 0.27% in patients managed in hospital wards and 1.6% in patients managed in the ICU. There was a 2.1-fold increase in mucormycosis cases during 2020 in India compared to 2019, and the study suggests that this increase is attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic, says Prof.

It was found that on average CAM diagnosis was made 18 days after COVID-19 infection. The most common sites of infection were found to be the nose with eye involvement (in 58% of cases), followed by the nose with eye and brain involvement (27% of cases) and then the lung infection (9% of cases). It shows a significant number of patients reported late to hospital after disease progression in the brain. In addition to facial pain, nasal congestion and discharge; toothache and toothache have been seen for the first time in a large number of cases.

CASE ARRANGEMENTS

Dr Chakrabarti said cases of mucormycosis have begun to slowly decline. From about 500 to 600 cases every day across the country, the number has dropped to around 300. For about a month, we have seen 10 to 15 new cases in PGI, but now the number is between 5 and 8. Except cases of COVID-19 deduction, I feel there is now a more rational use of steroids; still the numbers are high, compared to the world. Previously, more cases were recorded in Maharashtra and Gujarat, and then it was Delhi and northern India.

Prof. Chakrabarti says it will take some time for mucormycosis cases to go down, as we are two to three weeks behind COVID-19. While new cases are declining, from 4 lakh across the country to around 60,000 now, mortality is still around 2,000. So since mortality will last about two or three weeks, similarly, discharged COVID is now susceptible to mucormycosis, especially patients in severe condition. So mucormycosis will last so long. The drug crisis to treat mucus is now easing, though it is not over.

During the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, more than 20,000 serious fungal infections, cases of mucormycosis were reported across India, with mucormycosis mortality much higher than COVID-19 infection. Early diagnosis and prompt management, the doctor says, is essential to save lives.

Prof. Chakrabarti says the need of the class is to study COVID-19 Associated Pulmonary Aspergillosis (CAPA), which has emerged as a major issue, with 10 per cent of ICU patients developing CAPA, and no study or focus on it in India . Aspergillosis is an infection caused by Aspergillus, a type of fungus that lives inside and out, with diseases caused due to aspergillosis affecting the respiratory system, with different signs and severity. Aspergillus can cause serious illness in people with weakened immune systems, underlying lung disease, and asthma.