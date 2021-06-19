Wind for staff while Punjab approves the sixth payroll panel





The Punjab Cabinet on Friday approved the decision to accept all the recommendations of the Sixth Payments Commission and decided to implement them from 1 July 2021, with retrospective effect from 1 January 2016. This move will benefit over 5.4 lakh serving and retired government employees in the state. A government statement after the meeting said that with this decision, the Amarinder government has fulfilled another major promise to the people, despite the state’s precarious financial health. As a result of the decision, the minimum wage for a government employee will increase from Rs 6,950 per month to Rs 18,000 per month. Implementation will result in a 2.59-fold increase in salaries and pensions over previous payroll commission recommendations, with an annual increase of 3 percent, resulting in the pay scales of all existing employees continuing to be higher than in Haryana neighbors. With the implementation of the Sixth Payments Commission, the minimum pension will increase from Rs 3,500 to Rs 9,000 per month, and the minimum family pension will increase to Rs 9,000 per month under the revised structure, an official spokesman said. Under the new structure, a divorce / widow will qualify for family pension and the criteria for receiving a family pension have been increased from DA 3,500 + DA to 9,000 + DA per month. The expected amount of net arrears from 1 January 2016, until 30 June 2021, is Rs 13,800 crore (approximately). In particular, Punjab government employees have already received 5 percent temporary improvements since 2017. The net arrears of employees and retirees for 2016, estimated at Rs 2,572 crore, will be paid in two equal installments in October 2021 and January 2022. The government has also accepted the reinstatement of the pension deduction to 40 per cent by 1 July 2021. The pension pension friction (DCRG) has increased from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 20 lakh and existing ex-gratia grant levels have doubled. Both the DCRG and the former gratuity have been extended to employees covered by the New Pension Scheme. Implementation of the main Payments Commission recommendations will lead to an annual additional burden of Rs 8,637 Cro for the state file, with the next annual net additional burden expected to be Rs 4,700 Crore per year (approximately). The Sixth Punjab Payroll Commission had submitted the first part of its report to the Punjab government on 30 April 2021, including extensively recommendations for reviewing salary rates, allowances and pension and pension benefits. It was decided that the date of implementation of the new permits / revised permits would be from 01.07.2021. Percentage-based allowances, such as Rental House, NPA, etc. They have been streamlined under the new structure, while Design Damage, Special Assistance for Chowkidars and Special Assistance for Drivers have been doubled. A new compensation – Higher Education Assistance – in the form of an incentive of a large sum for all employees who achieve higher education qualification on the job and in the area directly relevant to an employee job, is being introduced by the government . However, new employees will be paid according to central government pay scales, which now apply to all new recruits.

