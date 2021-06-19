Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy- The New Indian Express

from Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: YS Prime Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy released the 2021-22 Work Calendar on Friday. Addressing officials across the state via video conference, the prime minister said 10,143 posts, including backlog vacancies, in various government departments would be filled in the next nine months.

Jagan said his government had provided 6,03,756 jobs for state-educated youth in the past two years. He also fulfilled the decade-long dream of RTC employees by merging the Road Transport Corporation with the State government as promised in the YSRC poll manifesto, he said.

After observing that educated young people are spending a lot of time and money on getting a coach for the jobs they aspire to and waiting without knowing when job advertisements will be issued, the government released the Work Calendar, which is the first of its kind in place .

READ ALSO | ‘Fake calendar’: TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh criticizes Andhra Pradesh government claims over jobs

“Now, young people aspiring to work in government can know the exact month of the job advertisement and the number of vacancies. The whole recruitment process will be done in a transparent way without giving room for corruption. “The involvement of mediators. Recruitment will be based on the scores obtained by the candidates in the written test conducted by the government without any interview,” he said.

A total of 6,03,756 jobs, including 1,84,264 permanent jobs, 3,99,791 external jobs and 19,701 contract jobs were provided to young people.

In just four months, 1.22 permanent jobs in village and neighborhood secretariats were provided as promised. Further, a voluntary system was introduced to promote a sense of service to unemployed youth and 2.5 lakh youths were appointed as volunteers, the Prime Minister said. “We have increased the salaries of 7,02,656 staff, who were paid a small amount during the previous government,” he said.

During the previous Telugu Desam regime, mediators were more involved in outsourcing staff appointments. The YSRC government had set up APCOS to ensure transparency in recruitment and payroll without giving any room for corruption, he said.

“APSRTC joined the State Government in providing job security for 51,387 employees despite a burden of Rs 3,500 crore. The employee retirement age was also increased to 60 years. Minimum time rates were provided for those who were on contract work. , “said Jagan.

Taking a look at the previous TDP regime, the Prime Minister said that the promise of job choices for every family was given and job candidates were left in the lurch. “He (Chandrababu Naidu) promised to fill 1.4 lakh vacancies in his election manifesto, but what he did after taking power in 2014 was to drop the entire manifesto into the dustbin,” he said.

Jagan criticized Naidu for failing to create youth jobs in the private sector by securing SCS status in Andhra Pradesh as promised by the Center at the time of the split. Naidu had accepted the special package offered by the Center instead of SCS and the interests of the mortgage state to get out of the pre-voting scandal, he said.

“Because of the compromise of the previous regime, we are now forced to ask the Center for Special State Status during each of our visits to New Delhi. While BJP has an absolute majority in Lok Sabha, unlike the previous coalition government “We can only make the request in this regard. I am confident that it will change in the coming days,” he said, while asserting that his government believes in doing different from the previous regime, which only enjoyed talks without making nothing.

He said the YSRC government will continue to put pressure on the Center for Special Status. Both development and well-being are advanced even during Covid ensuring the well-being of the weakest parts of the State, he added.

Deputy Prime Minister Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas, Minister of Education A Suresh, DGP Gautam Sawang, Chief Special Secretary of Higher Education Satish Chandra, Chief Special Secretary of Housing Ajay Jain and others were present.