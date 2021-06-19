Japan government does not support 4-day work week, but experts split



People wearing protective masks to help curb the spread of coronavirus walking along a pedestrian crossing on June 16, 2021, in Tokyo. (Photo by AP / Eugene Hoshiko)

TOKYO (Kyodo) – The Japanese government plans to encourage firms to let their employees choose to work four days a week instead of five, aiming to improve work-life balance for people with family care responsibilities or it takes more time to acquire new skills.

The government included the promotion of an optional four-day working week in its annual economic policy guidance finalized Friday by Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga’s Cabinet.

Experts are divided, however, whether the new initiative, which aims to address the challenges posed by the country’s labor shortage, will be widely accepted, with work and management expressing concerns about potential unintended outcomes.

For employers, while people who work four days a week may become more motivated, this may not improve their productivity enough to make up for lost work day. Meanwhile, employees fear pay cuts.

Among the expected advantages are helping people with family care responsibilities avoid the need to quit their jobs, promoting repeat education and helping more people get side jobs, the government said.

The coronavirus pandemic has helped the idea of ​​a four-day work week pull the pull as the health crisis causes people to spend more time at home.

In late April, the ruling Liberal Democratic Party recommended that the government take political measures to facilitate the adoption of the system.

The LDP said working fewer days is expected to promote “diverse work styles” and encourage workers with new skills to move into growing industries such as IT.

At a key economic and fiscal policy panel meeting in mid-April where the promotion of a four-day working week was discussed, Suga said his government would consider expanding support for people who wanted to increase their careers through education. repeated without leaving their job.

Among the major economies, Australian, Canadian, Italian and American workers work longer hours than the Japanese, according to a survey by the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development. But Japan’s labor market remains rigid, with productivity showing limited improvement as people take fewer vacations compared to other developed countries and labor mobility remains low.

According to a survey of over 4,000 firms by the labor ministry last year, 8.3 percent of them gave their employees more days off than under a five-day work week.

Internet service and e-commerce giant Yahoo Japan Corp. began allowing its employees who need more time for care to take three days off a week in April 2017.

“Hassht was generally welcomed, with some employees saying it became easier to match their vacation days with their children ‘s activities,” a Yahoo Japan spokesman said.

Meanwhile, Hisashi Yamada, vice president of the Japan Research Institute, said he did not expect a four-day work week to spread rapidly in Japan even with the government pushing it because it would complicate personnel management and evaluation.

“Let ‘s say, if employees get a second job, it would be difficult for managers to know how much time they work in total and to equally value those who take two days off a week and those who take three. From the point of view of employees, they will not want to see their income from their main jobs go down, “said Yamada, who is well known in labor economy issues.

At Yahoo Japan and many other firms offering an opportunity for fewer working days, the extra vacation is unpaid. A Yahoo Japan spokesman said only about 100 of the company’s approximately 7,000 employees had applied for the four-day work week since April. Those who want more days off for purposes such as gaining new skills and getting side jobs are not eligible for the program, he said.

Yamada of Japan Research said he believes some small and medium-sized businesses cannot afford such extra vacations, and some businesses may try to cut labor costs by applying a four-day work week even to employees who want to work more days.

“It will be important for the government to design a framework that guarantees a worker the right to choose whether to take three days off a week,” he said.

Takuya Hoshino, an economist at the Dai-ichi Life Research Institute, says simply introducing a four-day workweek may not necessarily encourage employees to use their free time in a way that benefits their career or contributes to the economy.

“Importers’s important for companies to make clear what they intend to adopt such a system” and provide the necessary support to employees for this purpose, he said.