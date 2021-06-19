Shenzhen Airport tightens COVID-19 measures while China registers 30 new cases





Passengers wearing face masks after the outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak are seen at Shenzhen Baoan International Airport in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China, May 19, 2020. REUTERS / Martin Pollard

Beijing, June 19 (Reuters) – The airport in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen said on Saturday that anyone entering the premises must show a negative test for the virus taken within 48 hours of entry. The guidelines posted on the official WeChat airport website follow the outbreak of new cases in southern China since the end of May that has seen blockages in certain neighborhoods and flight cancellations. China reported 30 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the territory on June 18, from 23 infections the day before, the country’s health authority said on Saturday. Of the new cases, six were local infections in southern Guangdong province, while the rest were imported cases, the National Health Commission said. Shenzhen Airport has previously ordered residents of the southern cities of Guangzhou or Foshan to show a negative test result before leaving. Read more Foshan Shadi Airport canceled all flights and suspended operations from June 12-22, according to a post on the Foshan municipal government information office Weibo social media account. Read more The number of new asymptomatic infections increased to 42 from 25 the day before. China does not classify these as confirmed cases. The total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in mainland China stood at 91,564 at the end of June 18, with the death toll unchanged at 4,636. Reporting by Li Hongwei in Beijing and Engen Tham in Shanghai; Edited by William Mallard Our standards: Principles of Trust of Thomson Reuters.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos