BioNTech photos have stronger antibody response than Sinovac, Hong Kong-SCMP study shows





The test tubes are seen in front of a Biontech logo displayed in this illustration taken, May 21, 2021. REUTERS / Dado Ruvic / Illustration

June 19 (Reuters) – People who were vaccinated against COVID-19 with the BioNTech vaccine (22UAy.DE) were found to have “significantly higher” levels of antibodies than those who received the Sinovac stroke, South China Morning Post reported on Saturday, citing a Hong Kong study. Some who received the Sinovac vaccine may also need a third boost, the paper said, citing lead researcher Professor Benjamin Cowling, an epidemiologist with the University of Hong Kong (HKU). The government-commissioned study was conducted by the HKU public health school and involved tracking the antibody responses of 1,000 people who received or were vaccinated, the report added. Earlier this week, officials in Indonesia warned that more than 350 medical workers had caught COVID-19 despite being vaccinated with Sinovac and dozens were hospitalized, raising concerns about its effectiveness against the more infectious variants of the virus. Earlier in June, Uruguay released real-world data on the impact of Sinovac Biotech COVID-19 vaccine among its population which showed it was over 90% effective in preventing intensive care admissions and deaths. Read more The Uruguayan government also studied the effectiveness of the Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine among 162,047 health care workers and people over the age of 80 and said the stroke was 94% effective in preventing admissions and deaths in the intensive care unit and reducing infections by 78%. Reporting by Nandakumar D in Bengaluru; Edited by Raju Gopalakrishnan Our standards: Principles of Trust of Thomson Reuters.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos