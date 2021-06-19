Putin Covid-19 boasts sour cream amid the explosive rise of infections

President Vladimir Putin told business leaders at his main economic forum this month that Russia is facing Covid-19 better than many other countries. Events are increasingly opposing it.

Moscow on Friday announced a record high of 9,056 new Covid-19 cases, days after Mayor Sergei Sobyanin ordered compulsory vaccination for at least 2 million workers as rising infections threaten to overwhelm the capital’s hospitals. This came weeks after Putin ruled out mandatory shootings, even though inoculation levels are part of those in Europe and the US

“We have started going through this story again, but with more serious consequences,” Sobyanin told state television about the intensifying epidemic. Faced with an “explosive rise” in infections, officials are organizing new hospital facilities “practically every day and we can barely make it,” he said.

Already amid the pandemic The worst hit countries, Russia is experiencing a resurgence of the deadly virus aided by the rapid spread of the highly contagious delta species first identified in India. This has forced Moscow and St. Petersburg, Russia’s two largest cities, to reintroduce some public restrictions just as the success of vaccination programs has pushed many U.S. and European cities to ease them.

Abroad, Russia received orders for hundreds of millions of doses of Sputnik V after Putin boasted of developing the world’s first Covid-19 vaccine. But a slow start to production means only one faction has surrendered, leaving Russia far behind China as a global supplier of vaccines and undermining its hopes for a soft-spoken diplomatic dividend.

To be sure, Russia is not alone in facing the challenges from the delta variant. Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday delayed the removal of coronavirus restrictions in the UK by four weeks as cases flew, while Indonesia has tightened boundaries on people movements and Singapore shrunk reopening of plans.

Increased infections can pull Russia’s economic recovery, according to Bloomberg Economics analyst Scott Johnson. “The loss of momentum may be more pronounced in the third quarter, depending on how the weight of demand increases in cases of the virus,” he said.

Putin announced in March that he would have been vaccinated and routinely urges Russians to follow his example by taking one of the four shots fired domestically. Only about 11% of Russians have done so, compared to vaccination rates of around 45% in the US and UK and 27% in the European Union.

“Yes, we are behind,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Friday, dismissing as “stupid” suggestions the government should lose the fight against the epidemic. He blamed the deteriorating situation on “total nihilism” among Russians for failing to defend themselves and “the secrecy of the infection itself”.

Excessive mortality Russia’s growing number of Covid deaths World Mortality Database (Ariel Karlinsky, Dmitry Kobak)



Within days of the president’s June 4 speech in St. Petersburg, it was reported daily that infections in Russia had risen above 10,000 for the first time in three months. The number reached 17,000 on Friday, the highest since Feb. 1 and higher than in the U.S. with more than double the population.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Putin has often publicly delegated unpopular decisions, such as last year’s blockade orders, to regional governors in an effort to minimize the political consequences for the Kremlin.

The head of the Gamaleya state institute that developed Sputnik V, Alexander Gintsburg, begged Putin to adopt tougher methods to increase the rate of vaccination at a June 12 meeting in the Kremlin.

“Democracy is a great thing but it has nothing to do with people’s health,” he said.

Queues at a Covid-19 vaccination center inside the GUM store in Moscow. Photo: Andrey Rudakov / Bloomberg

“The situation is deteriorating very quickly,” said Alexei Raksha, a demographer who left the state statistics agency last year after a dispute over its coronavirus numbers. “If the pandemic really starts now, we will have a lot of deaths.”

Authorities do not expect relief soon. Election officials laid out plans Friday for voting in the main parliamentary elections in September that will take place over three days to reduce the risks of infection.

“They want to avoid scaring people, they want them to come to the polls with an optimistic mood,” said Tatyana Stanovaya, founder of political consultancy R.Politik.

The failure of his inoculation campaign at home has done little to help the Kremlin field for the international acceptance of Sputnik V.

Sputnik vaccines are unloaded at Benito Juarez International Airport in Mexico City in Mars. Photography: Pedro Pardo / AFP / Getty Images

regardless of promises from Russia to supply shots to almost one in ten people on the planet this year, foreign markets are seeing themselves chronically supplied.

Mexico complained last month that production delays are leading to a second absence from two Sputnik strikes. In Argentina, opposition lawmakers challenged the health minister to explain why less than a fifth of vaccinated people have taken both shots.

Global arrival Russia’s inoculation exports Covid fail Source: European Union



Dozens of countries have adopted Sputnik V for use, including EU members Slovakia and Hungary. The European Medicines Agency is considering an application to authorize the vaccine for use in the 27-nation bloc.

The Russian Direct Investment Fund, which is responsible for the international development of Sputnik V, insists that everything is on track to meet demand. Agreements between RDIF and 25 production facilities in 14 countries will allow 1.6 billion doses to be produced this year, a spokeswoman said.

“Making a huge global impact is already too late because there is such a high production of vaccines from other countries,” said Rasmus Bech Hansen, founder and CEO of Airfinity, a London-based analytical science company. “The Russian leadership has an opportunity to protect its population first.”

– With the help of Jorgelina Do Rosario, Ilya Arkhipov, Tom Hall, Yuliya Fedorinova and Anna Andrianova