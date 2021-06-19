Britain turns to trial issues for Covid Endgame

At the start of the pandemic last March, Boris Johnson stood firm in front of television cameras and told Britain the harsh reality. “A lot more families will lose their loved ones before their time,” he said.

If this was the moment that brought home the weight of the unfolding crisis, the planned lifting of coronavirus restrictions next month will require the UK Prime Minister to level with the public again. More loss of life is inevitable and the question is how many deaths will follow as collateral damage to save the economy.

after inoculating a larger proportion of people than any other large economy, Britain is emerging as a test case in Europe as it tries to draw a line under Covid-19. Levels of infections are now back at the highest level since February and the pound is taking a disturbing blow a recovery may slide further into the future.

Visitors to a Covid-19 immunization center in Blackburn, UK Photography: Oli Scarff / AFP / Getty Images

Johnson described the unlocking of the economy on July 19 as a “terminus” after him announced a four-week delay due to an increase in cases. This includes other key risk calculations, as ministers and officials present evidence that vaccines are breaking the link between the virus and serious illness.

But they know the infections will not go away, nor will it hold back between sections of the public to return to offices, bars and nightlife. Health Secretary Matt Hancock told Parliament Wednesday that the goal now is to live with the virus like the flu, as the hospitality industry and some members of the ruling Conservatives call for a return to normalcy two weeks soon.

“The question is, what level of infections and hospitalizations are we prepared to tolerate?” said Lawrence Young, a virologist at Warwick School.

Delta Effects The daily increase in Covid cases is again at its highest level since February Source: UK government data



The government says waiting another four weeks will prevent thousands from adding to what is already the highest death toll in Europe by allowing more people to get their second dose of the vaccine. The data show that this is essential in protection against the delta variant that was first discovered in India and now accounts for 99% of British cases. Two-thirds of adults in the UK will be fully vaccinated by 19 July, according to the government.

While England Public Health figures reported on 17 June showed that infections were on the rise in all age groups, case rates were higher in people aged 20 to 29, many of whom had not yet been vaccinated. All over the age of 18 have now started offering shots.

The economy is about 5% smaller than it was pre-Covid and some pandemic wounds can turn into wounds. Nightclubs remain closed, restaurants and pubs try to break even capacity limits, and airlines suffer more restrictions on overseas travel than the rest of Europe.

Delays in reopening could cost hospitality 3 3 billion ($ 4.1 billion) in sales and have an impact on bookings throughout the summer and beyond, according to Kate Nicholls, chief executive of the industry ‘s leading trade association.

Luke Johnson, chairman of Risk Capital Partners, accused the government of “disgust with neurotic risk”. The private equity firm has invested in a number of restaurant chains.

“So a lot of the public remains irrationally intimidated – and investors and business owners suffer more losses and uncertainty,” he said. “A culture of security means jobs will go and companies fail.”

A visitor receives a Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine in Truro, UK, on ​​June 18th. Photography: Hugh Hastings / Getty Images

Indeed, Britain seems more in sync with other European nations. The delta variant is “ready to be caught” across the continent, World Health Organization senior official Hans Kluge warned last week. However Germany and France are easing their Covid rules this summer and the European Union on Friday lifted travel restrictions for U.S. residents

The travel industry has cracked down on British government measures to force passengers returning from most countries to quarantine, regardless of vaccination status. On Friday, Italy introduced a five-day isolation for travelers coming to the country from Britain due to jump cases.

What Johnson needs to balance is the number of future deaths from the coronavirus and the damage caused by 15-month restrictions including undiagnosed cancers, deteriorating mental health, closing businesses and losing jobs.

Many people are now too “scared” to do things beforehand, according to Jamie Jenkins, former health analyst at the Office for National Statistics. The government should spur a national debate on the risks ahead of July 19th in order for the public to prepare, he said.

“We will accept a certain level of risk and we should have that debate now,” Jenkins said. “We will never reach zero death.”

Acceptance of risks Influenza deaths vary greatly each year Source: UK government data for England



A poll by JL Partners for the Daily Mail in April found that 65% of respondents would mainly support lifting the restrictions if the number of deaths from Covid was the same as those from the flu. There were just over 4,000 casualties in England in the 2018-19 flu season, according to official data. Covid is also both more contagious and deadly.

There are also concerns about vaccine supplies. Nadhim Zahawi, the minister responsible for distribution, warned on June 11 that the Pfizer-BioNTech shootings would be “tight” in the coming weeks. Under 40s are advised not to take the AstraZeneca vaccine due to concerns about very rare blood clots.

Pedestrians cross a closed nightclub in Blackburn. Photography: Oli Scarff / AFP / Getty Images

Some members of the ruling Conservatives are pushing the government to move faster, despite how the vaccination program has managed to take control of the virus.

Former Secretary of State Steve Baker warned that Britain would be “a hungry and wandering country after all the affected businesses have collapsed”. As House Speaker Jacob Rees-Mogg put it in a ConservativeHome podcast: “You can’t run society just to stop hospitals from being crowded.”

– With the help of Kitty Donaldson, Alex Morales, Deirdre Hipwell and James Paton