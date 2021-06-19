Top International AP News at 2:22 am EDT





Reuters videos Week ahead: Fed chief returns to Capitol Hill There is no break for Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell. After cutting him off with fellow policymakers, he is now talking to lawmakers. The Fed chief back on Capitol Hill – practically, that is – heads the Reuters Business Calendar for the week of June 21.1. FED Learning Moments Markets take another dose of Mr. Powell on Tuesday. He will testify before a House committee, which is deepening to cite “Lessons Learned” about the Federal Reserve’s response to the global crisis. The Fed has invested trillions of dollars in economic growth. Powell’s testimony comes with the Fed now about to at least start thinking about how and when to withdraw some of that extra aid, given the power of this economic backlash. Summit Country Financial Advisers Liz Miller: “The Fed is updating its economic conspiracy of points, given that we are definitely seeing a stronger opening than anyone expected in the spring of 2021, and therefore an expectation that rates will start growing in 2023. “2. Meter observation But any move in rates or the Fed’s bond-buying program will depend largely on data …. especially the big word” I “: inflation. Fed-favored inflation meter comes out on Friday. The Main Index of Personal Consumption Expenditures, excluding food and energy, otherwise known as the essential PCE, is expected to show an annual growth of 3.5 percent for May. He posted the biggest annual increase in nearly 30 years a month ago. 3. Big Tech under the microscope Return to Washington ….. There is a vote on Capitol Hill on Wednesday that could mark the beginning of a Big Tech split. Lawmakers on the House Judiciary Committee will vote on six anti-trust bills aimed at limiting the power of America’s tech giants. Two of the bills aim at how big companies like Amazon and Alphabet, Google’s parent, create platforms for other businesses to use … and then compete against the same businesses. Another bill would force tech companies to let consumers take their data with them when transferring to a competing tech platform. Any bill that passes the committee vote will have to be approved by the full House of Representatives. A real bunch of Ready …. set ….. click ….. Are consumers ready for a mid-year online shopping spree? Amazon starts what it calls a two-day epic deal when Prime Day begins, which – in fact – is not just a day. This Monday and Tuesday 21st and 22nd June. Not to be outdone, Walmart and Target are ready to go with Amazon and are starting their online discounts the day before. Fasten to the crate Make seat belts. Hollywood will enter the hyper drive. “F9: The Quick Saga” comes out on Friday, June 25th with plenty of twists and turns to give you the whip. This is the last installment in the car racing franchise, Fast and Furious. The previous eight films have brought in about $ 5 billion worldwide, according to promotional materials. The whole gang is back, led by Vin Diesel, but newcomers actors John Cena and Cardi B join in the chase …. hopefully things rock on the big screen and in the crates.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos