



Canada may not be opening up for international travel yet, but British Colombians seem eager to take to the streets after the province lifted COVID-19 travel restrictions. Traffic was steady at the provincial ferry terminals on Friday, where BC Ferries added additional cruises to its main itineraries between the Lower Continent and Vancouver Island.















Heavy traffic also saw the company website go down on Friday morning, for the second time this week. The story goes down the ad While there was no expectation for most of the voyages, BC Ferries spokesman Deborah Marshall said the ferry service was forecasting a wave of closed demand in the coming weeks. Read more: BC moves to Step 2 of the COVID-19 restart plan, what will you be able to do? “I think the traffic will start to increase as we move towards summer,” she said. “Starting next weekend, we will switch to our summer schedules, so customers will start to see the kind of service we would have pre-pandemic levels.” By Tuesday, British Columbians were limited to substantial voyages between Lower Mainland, Vancouver Island and the interior and north. With those restrictions dropped, Ellen Walker-Matthews, interim president and CEO of the Thompson-Okanagan Tourism Association, said there had already been an increase in activity at visitor information centers. “They are not even coming for information, just to say they are back and they are excited to be here,” she said. Trends The closure of the Canada-US border was extended again, until July 21st

Canada COVID-19 falling cases could be thwarted by Delta variant: officials “We are asking people to be a little patient because we will come from zero to 100 all of a sudden.”















Many hospitality and tourism-focused businesses were now facing employment challenges, she added, as people left the industry along the course of the pandemic. The story goes down the ad While Walker-Matthews said there was a significant interest from travelers before Christ, she added that it remains to be seen if that would be enough to fill the gap left by the lack of international tourists. “We certainly hope this starts to happen,” she said. “That people decided to really go and travel to this province, to find the places they thought about or heard about and they always went to their regular pursuits.” Read more: The closure of the Canada-US border was extended again, until July 21st Tour operators who traditionally cater to the international market, however, remain concerned about the potential impacts of another weak business summer. Traders fighting in Vancouver’s Gastown are already seeing a second consecutive season without cruise ships, and fears with the border still closed, locals won’t get dwarf. “July, August, September are the three most important months for us throughout the year,” said Jimmy Shao, co-owner of Silver Gallery. “If you lose, the rest is basically a war.”















Walt Judas, CEO of the BC Tourism Industry, said the federal government should act quickly to develop a border opening plan for fully vaccinated travelers. The story goes down the ad “International visitors spend three to five times more than domestic visitors, so it’s a big shock, it’s a double shock if you will,” he said. “Now that we’re seeing the BC trip open again, BCers are traveling to the usual hotspots and we’re not seeing international visitors, so it really hurts the Vancouver Metro.” With files by Aaron McArthur and John Hua See the link » <br />

