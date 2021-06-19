UN no longer calls for global arms embargo against Myanmar United Nations News

The UN General Assembly has stopped calling for a global arms embargo against the Myanmar army, although it has taken the rare step of urging member states to stop the flow of weapons to the country devastated by the violence after the February 1 coup. .

The resolution condemning the coup also calls on the military to immediately end all violence against peaceful demonstrators, who continue to take to the streets every day, including Saturday, which also marks the birthday of ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

It was approved on Friday by 119 countries, with 36 abstentions including China, Myanmar’s main ally. Only one country, Belarus, voted against it. It was sponsored by about 60 countries.

“We must advocate for the protection of all fundamental human rights, including freedom of expression, access to information and peaceful assembly, which have been repeatedly violated by the Burmese military,” Volkan Bozkir, president of the 75th Assembly, said in a statement. of the UN General.

At the meeting, UN special envoy to Myanmar Christine Schraner Burgener also warned the 193-member body that the risk of a large-scale civil war is real in the country.

Time is of the essence. The possibility of changing military takeover is narrowing, Schraner Burgener said after the General Assembly passed the non-binding resolution.

Hundreds of thousands of refugees are fleeing violence in the country following clashes between the military and ethnic groups.

The vote came on the same day that the Security Council was holding informal talks on the situation in the Southeast Asian country, where the military ousted Aung San Suu Kyi in February.

The resolution was not adopted by consensus, as had been hoped, but rather by a vote, forcing all 193 UN member states to disclose their views.

In a wonder of history, Myanmar’s envoy to the world body, Kyaw Moe Tun, voted in favor of the text. He has passionately rejected the coup and has dropped military claims that he no longer represents Burma. The United Nations still considers him the right messenger.

After the vote, the diplomat expressed regret that it took three months for the Assembly to adopt the resolution and that it was no longer clear about an arms embargo.

The military is still operating in its own distorted reality while ignoring calls to stop the violence, he said.

People inside and outside the country are determined to stop illegal military rule and restore democracy.

Anthony Nelson, an analyst at Albright Stonebridge Group’s business strategy firm, said many countries that abstained from voting on the resolution want to maintain their ties with the Myanmar military government.

Certainly not expecting the expectations of some of the protesters in Myanmar, who have been calling since Day One about the responsibility to defend, Nelson said, adding that it is likely that in a UN Security Council resolution on a full arms embargo will be vetoed.

Rare movement

Among the countries that abstained were Russia, Mali where a second military coup took place in less than a year recently, Iran, Egypt, Brunei, Cambodia, Laos and Thailand.

UN special envoy to Myanmar Christine Schraner Burgener has warned the UN that the risk of a full-scale civil war is real in the country after the February 1 coup. [Stringer/Reuters]

The UN General Assembly rarely passes resolutions condemning military coups or calling for restrictions on weapons supplied to the target country.

Condems the broadest and most universal condemnation of the situation in Myanmar so far, said Olof Skoog, the ambassador of European Trade Unions to the UN.

The EU is proud of the resolution just adopted by the UN General Assembly. Sends a strong and powerful message. It delegitimizes the military junta, condemns its abuse and violence against its people and demonstrates its isolation in the eyes of the world, he said.

In a statement, Amnesty International said the next step for the UN is for the Security Council to make the resolution binding by imposing a comprehensive global arms embargo.

It is a useful sign that 11 of the 15 members of the Security Council voted in favor of this resolution. China and Russia, abstaining in voting to pass the resolution, must also now refrain from obstructing the will of the international community by vetoing a Security Council resolution imposing a comprehensive global arms embargo on Myanmar.

The resolution also calls for a restoration of democracy in Myanmar and the release of all detained civilian leaders.

We absolutely must create the conditions for democracy to be restored, said UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres before the vote on the resolution, hoping for a very clear message from the General Assembly.

We cannot live in a world where military coups become the norm. Totally totally unacceptable.

Make it visible

He calls for the implementation of a five-point plan drafted by ASEAN in April including the appointment of a envoy from the bloc.

The text also calls on the military to allow UN envoy Burgener to visit the country and for the safe passage of humanitarian aid.

Burgener briefed the Security Council during its closed-door meeting on Myanmar on Friday. No joint statement was adopted at the meeting due to ongoing divisions among its members, diplomats told AFP.

We must raise our voices for those who are silent. We must advocate for the protection of all fundamental human rights, including freedom of expression, access to information and peaceful assembly, which have been repeatedly violated by the military in #Mianmar. pic.twitter.com/vbpSbjNo9A President of GA and KB (@UN_PGA) June 18, 2021

The Assembly resolution calls on UN member states to do what is clear: stop supplying weapons to Myanmar, Human Rights Watch said.

Months of atrocities and serious human rights abuses by junta security forces have repeatedly shown why no government should send them a single bullet. The UN Security Council must now step up and adopt its resolution by imposing a global arms embargo on Myanmar, said Louis Charbonneau, UN director at HRW.

The resolution is an opportunity to show that the world stands with the people of Myanmar, and not the military that committed horrific acts of violence against ordinary civilians, said British Ambassador to the UN Barbara Woodward.

More than 860 civilians have been killed in Myanmar since the coup, according to the UN and the Association for the Aid of Political Prisoners (AAPP).

On Friday, two people were killed when a military truck exploded in one of two explosions near an office of an army-backed political party in the country’s largest city, Yangon. Local media reported and a senior rescue official said six other people were injured.

There were also reports of a large fire in Monywa, the largest city in the Sagaing region, although the cause of the incident was not immediately determined.

On Saturday, hundreds of people marched across the country to mark the birth date of Aung San Suu Kyi. Many protesters wore flowers, which is symbolic of the leader of the arrested country.