Zambia mourns the death of its founding president





Share this article: divide Tweet divide divide divide Email divide Zambia’s founding president and liberation leader Kenneth David Kaunda has passed away and will be mourned as a true African icon. The 97-year-old former president was hospitalized Monday at Maina Soko Military Hospital in Lusaka. Rodrick Ngolo, his administrative assistant, said in a statement that he was admitted after feeling unwell. Zambia’s current president, Edgar Chagwa Lungu, said on behalf of the nation that he prays for the Kaunda family to be comforted during this time. I learned about your passage very sadly. You have gone to a time we least expected, but we are comforted that you are now with Our Father, the Almighty God in heaven. I pray the Kaunda family will be comforted as we mourn a true African icon, Lungu said. The former presidents’ son, Kambarage Kaunda, said in the group of late presidents on Facebook: I am sad to inform members that we have lost Mzee. Let us pray for him. In Kiswahili, Mzee is often used as a title of respect for an ancestor, parent or elderly person. Kaunda was born in the Lubwa Mission in Chinsali, Zambia and was the youngest of eight children of a teacher and a pastor. He began to show an active interest in politics in 1953 while living in Lusaka. In 1958, Kaunda formed the Zambian African National Congress (ZANC). ZANC was banned in March 1959 and in June, Kaunda was sentenced to nine months in prison. Kaunda was released in 1960 and was elected president of the United National Independence Party (UNIP), the successor to ZANC. Kaunda or widely known by his initials KK, led his country for 27 years, from 1964 to 1991 and was a key figure in his country’s independence movement. After retiring from politics in 1991, he became involved in various charities with much of his energy going into the fight against the spread of HIV / Aids. Kaunda lost his son Masuzyo, to illness in 1986. A great friend of the South African liberation war, he was close to liberation veterans like Oliver Tambo, Walter Sisulu, Chris Hani and others. In 2007, he was awarded the Ubuntu Prize by the National Heritage Council for his role in the fight against apartheid in South Africa. African News Agency

