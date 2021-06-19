International
Pro-democracy Apple Daily media executives denied bail under Hong Kong security law
Two executives from Hong Kong pro-democracy Apple Daily appeared in court on Saturday on charges of collaborating and the bail was rejected after authorities imposed a sweeping security law to target the newspaper, a fierce critic of Beijing.
Editor-in-Chief Ryan Law and chief executive Cheung Kim-hung are accused of collaborating with foreign forces to undermine China’s national security over a series of articles that police said called for international sanctions.
Chief Prosecutor Viktor So said there were not enough reasons “for the court to believe that the defendants will not continue to commit acts that endanger national security”.
It is the first time that political views and opinion published by a Hong Kong media have sparked a security law, which was enacted last year by Beijing to quell disputes over the financial center.
Apple Daily and its jailed owner Jimmy Lai have long been thorns in Beijing’s side, with unsubstantiated support for the city’s pro-democracy movement and caustic criticism of China’s authoritarian leaders.
More than 500 police officers raided Thursday’s newspaper editorial office, removing computers, hard drives and journalists’ notes.
Also five executives were arrested. Mr Law and Mr Cheung were indicted on Friday while the other three were released on bail pending further investigation.
Dozens of supporters were in line to take their seats in court Saturday morning, including many former and current Apple Daily employees.
A staff member, who gave her last name as Chang, said she and many other Apple Daily employees treat “every day as if it were her last” working for the newspaper.
“At first, authorities said the national security law would only target a small number of people,” she told AFP.
“But what happened showed us that it is meaningless.”
Another staff reporter, who gave her first name as Theresa, said she felt Apple Daily’s legal problems were a warning sign.
“I think what happened to Apple Daily today could eventually happen with any other news in town,” she said.
Many international media companies have their regional headquarters in Hong Kong, drawn by business-friendly regulations and free speech provisions written in the city mini-constitution.
But many are now wondering if they have a future there and are making unpredictable plans as Beijing continues with a widespread crackdown on dissent in the city.
Local media are having an even harder time, with journalists’ associations saying reporters are increasingly having to self-censor.
Hong Kong has fallen steadily in an annual ranking of press freedom by Reporters Without Borders, from 18th in 2002 to 80th this year.
Continental China ranks 177th out of 180, surpassing only Turkmenistan, North Korea and Eritrea.
Hong Kong and Chinese officials say the arrests were not an attack on the media.
Earlier this week, Security Secretary John Lee described the Apple Daily as a “criminal syndicate.”
Apple Daily is by far the loudest pro-democracy media in Hong Kong. But it is not clear how long it can survive.
His wealthy owner Mr Lai, 73, is currently serving multiple prison sentences for his involvement in democracy rallies in 2019.
He is also charged under national security law and has frozen his assets in Hong Kong.
Authorities froze another $ 18 million (HK 1.6 million) in assets of Apple Daily on Thursday.
Police say they also plan to prosecute three companies owned by Apple Daily under security law, which could see the newspaper fined or banned.
It is the first time that companies, and not an individual, face a national security investigation.
Mark Simon, an aide to Mr Lai living overseas, said the newspaper would have difficulty paying its staff of around 700.
The company’s lawyers were trying to work out the breadth of the asset freeze order, he added.
“Money is not an issue. Draconian orders from Beijing through NSL (national security law) are an issue,” he told AFP.
