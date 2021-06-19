Fake seeds worth Rs 6 kr caught in Telangana, 13 held





Cases were registered for the sale of seeds without valid certificates, for the sale of loose seeds, the sale of seeds on the expiration date, the sale of duplicate seeds and the illegal storage of seeds.

In its crackdown on fake seeds, police in Telangana’s Nalgonda district seized 220 tonnes of fake seeds worth Rs 6 billion and also arrested 13 people. Twenty tonnes of cotton seeds worth Rs 4 billion and 200 tonnes of fur and vegetable seeds worth $ 2 billion were taken from them. Nalgonda District Police Officer AV Ranganath told mediators that the accused were arrested during raids at various locations in Nalgonda and Hyderabad. The gang had bought rejected seeds from various sources and dyed them. The same was packaged in attractive packages with the Nairuthi Seeds brand name and was ready for shipment. Police have identified Srinivas Reddy, a regular accountant, as the ringleader. He had obtained permission to produce paddy seeds and corn under Nairuthi Seeds Private Limited located in Hyderabad, but began trading counterfeit seeds for light money. Western Zone Inspector General of Police (IG) Stephen Ravindra found that $ 27.96 million worth of counterfeit seeds have been caught in 141 cases this year from 13 districts under the Western Zone. He said 1,700 quintals of cotton seeds, 350 quintals of chili seeds and 2,500 quintals of paddy seeds were seized. Cases were registered for the sale of seeds without valid certificates, for the sale of loose seeds, the sale of seeds on the expiration date, the sale of duplicate seeds and the illegal storage of seeds. The police official said that strict actions will be taken against the persons involved in the production and trade of fake seeds. The Preventive Detention Act (PD) will be invoked against the accused in false seed cases. Meanwhile, Ramagundam Police have also arrested over 70 people so far on charges of defrauding farmers by selling fake seeds, at the beginning of last week 9 people were arrested for the same. The PD act is also being invoked in some cases. Last week, Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy, Police Chief M Mahender Reddy and other senior officials reviewed ongoing efforts to control fake seeds across the state. The Minister expressed satisfaction with the raids carried out by the task force set up by the police and relevant departments. He said Prime Minister K Chandrasekhar Reddy has directed both departments to come down heavily on those who enjoy producing and selling fake seeds. DGP had found that so far this year 6,511 quintals of fake seeds have been seized and 209 cases reserved for 320 people.







