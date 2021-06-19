The ‘tallest Covid patient’ in the UK, 49, dies as he ‘could no longer live like this’

“Long hospital Covid-19” from the UK who spent 14 and a half months in hospital has died after deciding he could no longer “live like this”.
Jason Kelk, 49, was admitted to St James’ Hospital in Leeds on March 31 last year and stayed there until Friday when he was transferred to a guesthouse and died later in the day surrounded by his family.
His heartbroken wife, Sue Kelk, 63, said Jason’s battle had become too great and that he had come to the decision to withdraw all treatment.
Giving homage to her “soul mate” of 20 years, Sue added: It was so peaceful. It was definitely important for him to do it on his own terms.
“But he is leaving a horrible lot of people absolutely missing. People may not think he was brave, but my Lord, he was brave. I really think he is.
And I just think that’s the boldest thing you can ever do – to say that I really do not want to live like this anymore.
Jason, who had type II diabetes and asthma, was hospitalized on March 31 and only a few days later on April 3 he was transferred to intensive care.
He remained there ever since, fighting for his life on many occasions after the virus destroyed his lungs and kidneys.
Jason continued to develop such severe stomach issues that he had to be fed intravenously when he died.
There was hope in March of this year when he scored 15 days in a row without using a fan. He was removed from a kidney filter 24/7 and was enjoying family outdoor visits to the hospital premises once a week.
“He revealed his hopes of returning to his home in Leeds, saying he wanted to sit on our couch and eat to get fish and chips with Sue while we watched the wire.”
However, he added: I have lost hope in some cases, mainly because even now the destination I am working towards seems very far away.
Jason’s recovery went well to the point that he was able to drink cups of tea, eat cake, and turn to one of his passions – computer coding.
Sadly in early May he took a turn for the worse and ended up having to spend a few days in and out of the ventilator before going on to develop two infections.
Sue said he never really recovered from them.
He remained needed for full-time ventilators again three weeks ago and Sue said it was at that point he decided he had enough.
She said: He just wanted it all to end. “Antibiotics worked, but his soul was gone.”
Sue added: I think Jason really disappeared from February 2020. This is Jason we knew. But everyone still loved Jason very much.
I think I have prepared for myself from the beginning. Not that I did not believe he could do it.
In the last few weeks before his return I had just started to go maybe I could hope now and then I got hit in the teeth.
Sue said Jason was surrounded by her, his mother, father and sister when he died this morning.
He also leaves five stepmothers and eight grandchildren – two born this year that he has never met – and another along the way.
Sue said she will miss most of his sense of humor and he just being there. Addition: [My daughter] Katie wrote a beautiful poem about him and said that we were soul mates and that was exactly what we were.
We finished the sentences of others half the time. We just knew instinctively what the other wanted. We just complemented each other.
It has certainly been a very fun life with him. We did some fun things – but we had a lot of things to do.
