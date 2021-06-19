Vancouver Police Department fires officer who beats ex-girlfriend over vacation

A police officer facing multiple criminal charges and numerous findings of misconduct related to the violence has been fired by the Vancouver Police Department.

A VPD spokesman confirmed Friday that Konst. Neil Logan has been fired, following a decision by the Office of the Police Complaints Commissioner (OPCC).

On Thursday, Retired Judge Brian Neal wrote that Logan should be fired for drunken assault, a few hours of an ex-girlfriend during a U.S. vacation in 2017.

Neal said there was a real risk of further misconduct for the officer and little opportunity for rehabilitation due to “consistent denial of his aggressive behavior and complete lack of remorse” by Logan.

Logan’s ex-girlfriend Alyssa LeBlevec filed a complaint against Logan after he broke the drunk windshield of the car she was driving, hit her in the face several times and held her against her will in their motel room in Seaside, Ore., According to OPCC documents.

Neal was asked to conduct a review of the case last year after Police Complaints Commissioner Clayton Pecknold rejected the findings of the VPD professional standards section , who had investigated the incident but only corroborated LeBlevec’s evidence regarding the broken glass.

The VPD internal investigation had ended with a recommendation that Logan be suspended for only six days free of charge.

‘Model of abuse and control’

This decision stands in stark contrast to Neal’s findings.

In his ruling, Neal said Logan consistently downplayed his actions and erroneously characterized his behavior that night in question as “sober, calm and defensive”.

In reality, Logan’s actions showed a complete lack of control and were “extremely serious,” according to the retired judge.

“It was serious because it clearly involved violence and trauma inflicted on a member’s intimate partner in circumstances where she was extremely vulnerable. The attacks took place over a long period of time and reflected a pattern of abuse and control that left the complainant with limited opportunities to defend yourself, “Neal wrote.

The incident left LeBlevec with “a sensitive emotional trauma … which looks set to last until today,” the order says.

Neal’s order came just days after another retired judge, Carol Baird Ellan, issued a disciplinary decision in a particular case of misconduct involving Logan . In that case, Logan was found to have abused his authority by using unnecessary force when he and another officer entered a family home in 2016 without proper authority.

Resident Vladimir Tchaikoun was seriously injured during a violent battle with Logan’s partner, Const. Eric Ludeman, and when Tchaikoun’s wife and adult son tried to intervene, they were “subjected to beatings” by Logan, according to Baird Ellan’s decision.

She ordered Logan suspended for eight days and Ludeman demoted.

Logan awaits trial in 2 criminal cases

Meanwhile, Logan also faces criminal charges in connection with two separate sets of charges.

He has been charged with two counts of assault and two counts of making threats in connection with an alleged incident in Surrey in March 2014.

He has also been charged with theft, breach of trust and drug-related offenses for what a VPD spokesman has described as a “workplace incident”. Twenty-year-old Dilpreet Kooner from Surrey described as an associate of Logan has also been charged with four counts of drug trafficking after a related investigation was launched.

Both criminal cases have not yet gone to trial.

Logan joined the Vancouver Police Department in April 2009 after spending two years with the Edmonton Police Service.