27 miners killed in Peru bus accident





The bus fell to the end of a 400-meter ravine while leaving a pit near the Nasca Lines archeological site A miners bus plunged into a ravine on a mountain road Friday in southern Peru, killing at least 27, their employer said. The Ares Mining Company said the bus was heading from a pit near the Nasca Lines archeological site to the town of Arequipa. The bus fell to the bottom of a 400-meter (1,300-foot) ravine, leaving bodies scattered across the slopes of a hill in the desert region, press reports said. An official said the driver may have fallen asleep at the wheel. The miners had been at work for weeks and were going home to rest, the company said. There were 16 injured who were being treated at Nasca Hospital, RPP radio said. Bus accident in Peru leaves 27 dead https://t.co/SApTys3MtG pic.twitter.com/qs96XhLtV5 – ANADOLU AGENCY (@anadoluagency) June 18, 2021 “My brother was kicked out of the window and fell on rocks. He is injured and can not move his body. They will transfer him to Lima” to continue his treatment, a woman named Adriana Cruz Taipe told reporters. The mining company initially said all those killed were miners, but a prosecutor in Puquio town, Jhonny Romero, said the fatalities involved the bus driver, who he said may have fallen asleep. “This is a very dangerous area. Sleep could have been the cause of the accident,” Romero said. It was the second major road accident in 10 days in Peru, where driving can be dangerous due to fast motorists, poorly maintained highways, lack of signs and poor enforcement of traffic safety. A total of 17 people died last week when a bus crashed into a ravine in the La Libertad region, 500 kilometers (300 miles) north of Lima. According to the Ministry of Transport, between January and November 2020, 3,526 traffic accidents were recorded on Peruvian roads.







