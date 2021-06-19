Motsepe: Caf president mourns Zambia Kaunda’s death





The head of the African football body describes the ‘real man’ felt like the father of the continent

Confederation of African Football President Patrice Motsepe has mourned the African pan hero and Zambia’s first Republican President Dr. Kenneth Kaunda. Kaunda, who was 97, passed away Thursday after being admitted to Maina Soko Military Hospital in Lusaka earlier this week. He became president of Zambia in 1964 when the South African nation gained its independence from Britain, was in power until 1991, and was among the few heroes to save the continent. Editors’ Choice Under Kaunda’s reign, the Zambian national team was christened KK11 and in a statement published in Caf official website, the boss of the African body has described the former president as a real statesman. It was very sad when I learned that our former President Kenneth Kaundas was passing. He was a father to all of us on the African continent. In this sad time and on behalf of Caf, I would like to express our heartfelt condolences to you and the people of Zambia, Motsepe said. President Kaunda was a true African statesman, a man of principle who played a role in the liberation and progress not only of Zambia but also of several other African nations. For those of us who are South Africans, we will always be indebted to him and the people of Zambia for their contributions and sacrifices to our democracy. He added: In the world of football, the support that President Kaunda gave to KK 11 led to the rise of football’s popularity as Zambia’s national sport. It’s a fitting tribute to President Kaundas’s legacy that Shepolopolo will represent Zambia at the Tokyo Women’s Soccer Olympic Tournament these years. Motsepe further said: A great statesman has departed from this world, but he will live forever in our hearts and minds. The friendship and thoughts of the entire African football family can offer some consolation to the nation of Zambia during this difficult time. On Friday, former Zambian international Kalusha Bwalya also led the black football world to the destruction of Kaunda. Bwalya, who currently serves as a member of the standing committee at Fifa and Caf, and was president of the Zambia Football Association from 2008 to 2016, paid a bright tribute to the former Head of State stating that he will always be a proud member of KK11. Goodbye to you President Kenneth Kaunda, wrote Bwalya on his social media pages. I am and will always be a proud member of “KK11. Dignity and honor. May your dear soul Rest in Eternal Peace, knowing the great impact you have made on all of us Zambians, Africans and the world at large. More sincere condolences to the family. The Zambian government has already declared 21 days of national mourning.

