



By Kate Scotter and Laura Devlin

BBC News, East copyright to the image Environmental Agency image caption In the week before Christmas, Ipswich had 273.2 cases per 100,000 (374 new cases) which was the highest in Suffolk ‘People are quite eager for their blows’ image caption Swapnil, along with his peers, is happy to be vaccinated The BT Swapnil worker is convinced that the low rate belongs to the people who follow the instructions. “We’ve seen him in the pub, they’re taking a lot of precautions and the NHS is actively calling for vaccinations – I got my second stroke recently – so that could be the reason,” he says. “Ipswich is miles away from London, so maybe we do not have people coming from the area where it is high. “People are out and about now, but they are taking the right precautions.” He says he is eager to get the vaccine, as are his friends and family. “Everyone is waiting their turn, and they are quite eager for their blows.” ‘Really amazing’ image caption Adam, who works in a pub, says he has seen many cases where people disobey Covid’s instructions. Barman Adam Muir, 22, who lives in Ipswich, is surprised by the figures. “It’s quite surprising,” he says, “because it’s not like I’ve seen them all following the instructions. “Things are fine – nobody wears masks, nobody pays attention to Covid’s instructions. “I guess everyone is tired of it, and I’ve seen it more in hospitality – when you’re drunk you don’t really pay attention to it.” He got his first blow during the early delivery while working as a hospital cleaner, but concerns not all of his colleagues are on board. “My mate said he had social anxiety and he managed to get one [exemption lanyard}, when he has no history of social anxiety. “Other friends try to respect it as much as they can, wearing masks, but they are just getting through it because they are fed up. “We’ve done our best, everyone is trying but it’s still really, really surprising to me that we have the lowest. “ image caption Ipswich Watefront is home to bars, restaurants, cafes, and the University of Suffolk ‘Everyone I know has had their jab’ image caption Naomi Vandebulk, who worked as an emergency transport attendant for a private ambulance company during lockdown, said she felt safe in Ipswich Paramedic student Naomi Vandebulk, 30, is “quite surprised” by Ipswich’s low rate. “We had really high rates, so I wondered if it was due to immunity that has built up,” she says. “Everyone I know has had their first jab, I’ve had my first jab. It was really easy to get, and everyone seemed really on it. “I don’t know anyone that hasn’t been pro getting it.” She also felt safe throughout the pandemic, even while working in healthcare. “I was working as an EAT [emergency transport attendant] in an ambulance for a private company for a lot of blockages – I actually did not have a blockage – and I think all went well. “ You may also be interested in: ‘The younger generation is not following the rules’ image caption Rosie Loveday and Rhiannon Newby are irritated that the rules can not be relaxed on June 21st Friends Rosie Loveday, 32, and Rhiannon Newby, 21, who both had their second blows, are also surprised by the low level. “I’m shocked,” says Rosie. “One day you hear that we have the highest level of infection, and the next day it is the lowest. “I’m in town most days and most people have masks, or have exclusion cards. Overall, it has not been too bad.” Rhiannon, who is rated at high risk due to asthma, has had another experience. “I’m the younger generation and I did not follow the rules that much,” she says. “People are still coming out doing what they should not do, “Just follow him [Covid regulations] and it will get better, slowly. “We could not fully open on June 21 and we would be able to do that if you just adhered to those rules.” Rosie adds: “The younger generation, if they had kept the rules, we would not be in this mess,” she says. But, are they their other friends? “I would say it’s 50/50, there’s a lot of contradictory information on the internet, you can look at things and they can change your mind for a second,” Rosie says. ‘We are not obeying the rules’ Level A students Karina Wiseman and Thea Wagstaff, both 18, are in the minority thinking the low rate was not unexpected. “Not many people come here for tourism, or not, especially at the moment, so it’s not surprising,” says Karina. “In the beginning we had really low rates, and only when people went on vacation and brought it back did it increase.” Thea adds: “Sometimes the city is quite busy, so you would have thought it might have reached its peak, but it seems to have stayed quite stable.” Both say they will get the vaccine when it is offered, but are they and their friends adhering to Covid instructions? “There is a very small risk of getting sick from it, but if we find out we understand it, we are isolating it right away, we will not obey it,” says Karina. “In Ipswich, it’s a bit of a mix. “People are fed up with it all now.” ‘The city is busy, but it feels safe’ copyright to the image NAthan Wilson image caption Nathan Wilson says Ipswich’s geographical location may have helped Newly elected Suffolk County Council member Nathan Wilson says the people of Ipswich should be “proud” of the figures. The 18-year-old Conservative councilor, who defeated Labor in Chantry, Ipswich, in last month’s local election, says he thinks being a rural town, “some distance” from the big cities, has helped Ipswich. “Impressively impressive but in my opinion not quite unexpected,” he says. “People are being careful and still adhering to instructions. “I’ve been to town quite a lot lately and it has been really busy, but even though it has been busy, it feels safe, the shops do not have large crowds of people inside and the businesses have been good for it, make sure people wear masks, social distance measures are in place and there are hand gels “. Mr Wilson says he has not yet been invited for his vaccine, but he is “ready, just waiting for the call”. It sets the good level of Suffolk vaccination for doctors and their communication and the willingness of people to get the vaccine. Mr Wilson’s colleagues in the county council share his positivity, describing the rate in Ipswich and Suffolk in general as “very encouraging”. All areas of local authority in Suffolk, except Babergh, are in the last 10 places for Covid rates in the East of England. “We thank the residents who continue to play their part in stopping the spread of Covid-19 by following the basic guidelines: hands, face, space, fresh air and taking their blows,” says a public health spokesman. It was essential that we continue to follow the rules, he added. “Even if you have been hit, test yourself regularly at home if you are going to be out and meeting others, so you know if you got the virus without realizing it.” Analysis – Rob Anglia, BBC data reporter For Ipswich and large parts of the East of England this third wave seems to have had minimal impact so far. Cases are on the rise across the region, but this is largely driven by hotspots known as Bedford and Luton, leaving Norfolk and Suffolk relatively untouched compared to the rest of the country. This may be why, although there are areas that saw early increases in the delta variant, the region is still recording the lowest case rates for the number of people living there, in England. Overall, this wave has seen more cases in young people, who are less likely to be vaccinated. This is true for Ipswich, but the figures are still minimal, despite the area having a younger than average population. Public Health England has always claimed that the less built, richer parts of the country tend to have fewer cases for a variety of reasons, but there are more rural, less populated areas in the vicinity with higher cases – so this does not give us the full picture. However, this third wave has shown us that the situation in any part of the country can change very quickly, so it is impossible to consider any area as immune to a potential outbreak. The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

