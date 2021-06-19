Holidays hope for Britons after Spain lifts face mask rule amid EU crashes





British holidaymakers hope they may soon have the right value for trips to Spain with the country set to ease Covid rules by abolishing the rule of wearing outdoor masks. With the Spains vaccination program now in rapid activity and a low rate of Covid infection, it will no longer be mandatory for people to wear masks from next Saturday. Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said this weekend will be the last with masks. But while it is a step in the right direction for holidaymakers, the British will still have to quarantine if they return from Spain or many other European countries. Wearing masks has been mandatory in Spain since last summer but the removal of the rule comes during a wave of optimism as 35 million people have now been vaccinated, 45 per cent of the country.





(Image: Getty Images)

Neighboring France has already decided to lift the rule on keeping masks out. A national curfew that has been in place since October 30 will also be lifted by Sunday as the spread of Frances vaccines has seen 58 percent of the adult population now having their first dose at least. Similarly the Netherlands is lifting the rules of face masks and easing other restrictions. Setsht decided to allow unrestricted meetings from June 26 as long as people keep 1.5 meters away. Prime Minister Mark Rutte said today that this was a special moment with the easing of restrictions as 13 million people have now been vaccinated in a country of 17.5 million people. But masks should remain for people on public transport and traveling by plane where it is considered difficult to maintain social distance. The travel industry suffered a major blow when Portugal was removed from the UK green travel list and traditional holiday destinations around Europe want to see the British return.





(Image: Europa Press via Getty Images)

But with many European countries seeing their Covid rates fall, the Delta variant is a growing concern in the UK, where Boris Johnson has now postponed lifting further restrictions due to July 21st. The UK is now ranked at the pole position with the highest number of new cases in Europe – ahead of Spain, which has a rate of 104.6 cases per million, Latvia with an average of 92.1, followed by Andorra with 90.6.







