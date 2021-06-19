Agra Hospital, sealed after 16 died on ‘Oxygen Drilling’ Day, Pastron Chit: What is Known





Following an investigation, the Uttar Pradesh government has given the Agra Paras Hospital a clean slate in the alleged ‘mock training’ case. The investigation report says there is no evidence of a mock exercise during which oxygen supply was cut off and 16 people died at the hospital. Apparently the hospital owner was caught in a video earlier this month saying the facility cut off oxygen supply to patients for five minutes at a mock exercise in April, NDTV reported on Friday. The Uttar Pradesh government had ordered an investigation into the incident after the video caused massive outrage.

Reuters / Representative image Findings of the committee of experts The committee of experts found that 16 patients died at Paras Hospital on April 26, the day of the ridiculous training, according to The Indian Express. However, they claimed that these patients were already in critical condition or had concomitant diseases and did not die due to ridicule training. PM: CM: “” : : “22” ? pic.twitter.com/DbiqtILE27 Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) June 8, 2021 The death audit committee found during its investigation that all patients were treated according to the Covid protocol and details of their status and oxygen supply were listed, the report said. according to The Indian Express. He also found that no patient’s oxygen supply was interrupted. Patients who died had co-morbidity and (died) due to their critical condition. The hospital was given an adequate supply of oxygen. The hospital was sealed and a case under the Epidemic Diseases Act was filed against the hospital owner.



you Its owner was reserved under the Epidemic Diseases Act and Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (disobedience to an order properly promulgated by a public servant, causing obstruction and damage) to the dissemination of false information. This was done after the hospital had released patients due to lack of oxygen even though there was insufficient supply, the investigation said, according to The Indian Express.

According to the investigative committee, the hospital was using 149 oxygen cylinders with 20 in reserve on April 25 and 121 cylinders with 15 in reserve on April 26. This was found to be adequate for hospitalized patients. “It was also discovered during the investigation that the escorts of some patients had arrived at the hospital with oxygen regulated from alternative sources,” the committee said.



BCCL Statement of the hospital owner On June 8, District Magistrate Agra Prabhu N Singh had said there were no deaths due to lack of oxygen on the day of the alleged video recording. Hospital owner Arinjay Jain had also claimed that his statements had been misinterpreted. “In my video I did not mention the death of patients anywhere. Yes, a mock exercise was conducted to find out how many patients are critical and can not be spared if oxygen runs out. No patient died. I am a doctor and no doctor will did such a thing. The message was manipulated, “Jain had said. Video that caused outrage However, in the video which was shared on social media earlier this month, Jain was heard saying that the mock training was done on April 26 to check who would survive if hospitals supplied oxygen.

BCCL At one point in the video, he said 22 patients turned blue and breathed when the oxygen supply was cut off.In April, Uttar Pradesh and several other states were facing acute oxygen shortages during the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.









What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos