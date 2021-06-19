New data show how bad the third wave is in Gauteng and Joburg in particular





(NICD) Gauteng has recorded “steady steady growth” in Covid-19 cases, the National Institute for Infectious Diseases said in a weekly report Friday.

The province recorded almost two-thirds of new cases detected nationwide.

Based on the incidence risk, the weekly increase for Gauteng was 57.6% – compared to 20.8% in Limpopo.

A case of visual separation within Gauteng shows how steep the climb has been, especially in Johannesburg.

For more stories, go to www.BusinessInsider.co.za. Gauteng has seen “steady steady growth” in Covid-19 cases, the National Institute of Infectious Diseases (NICD) said in a weekly report Friday – and was counting nearly two in every three new cases found across country. For the week to June 12, Gauteng had the highest incidence risk in the country, at 185.9 cases per 100,000 people, the NICD said in its Covid-19 Weekly Epidemiological Report, after a sharp rise. While the incidence risk per person for Limpopo, for example, increased by 20.8%, the increased risk in Gauteng stood at 57.6%. Increases in incidence risk were recorded in all districts in Gauteng – but the magnitude of the increases changed significantly. In Sedibeng the increase was 21.2%, in 21.3 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. In the West Rand the increase was 78% – in 104.4 cases per 100,000 people. This increase in West Rand was higher than reported at the peak of the second wave of Covid-19, and the increase in Tshwane Metro was higher than the peak of the first wave. Here’s how those hikes look, graphically. The increase in cases in Gauteng is clearly evident in comparing the incidence of NICD across provinces … (NICD) … but the scale becomes surprisingly clear when divided by circle. (NICD) District-level data for Gauteng are not as good as in other provinces, including the Free State, but 86.3% of the more than half a million reported cases in the province had a district division, the NICD said. As of Friday evening, Gauteng was averaging 53 deaths recorded Covid-19 per day for the past week, compared to 15 average deaths per day in Free State, the second hardest hit. Of the 10,510 new infections recorded, 66.3% were in Gauteng. (Compiled by Phillip de Wet) Receive the best of our email site for you every day of the week. Go to the front page of Business Insider for more stories.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos