Trinidad condemns attacks by Ramsammy, City Hall on Prime Minister Rowley

The governments of Trinidad and Tobago on Friday condemned the attacks on Prime Minister Keith Rowley by Guyana Ministry of Health Adviser Dr Leslie Ramsammy and the Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI).

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and CARICOM strongly condemn the lies published against Prime Minister Rowley by Dr. Ramsammy and the Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry and calls on the authorities in Guyana to separate themselves from such unjustifiable, scurrilous and disrespectful attacks at the hearing.

On Thursday, both Ramsammy and GCCI accused Rowley of criticizing the Guyana COVID-19 vaccination program and suggesting that the vaccines used may have been unsafe.

Rowley had made no such claim and instead, in an address to his citizens he had explained that Guyana had been able to enter more doses of the COVID-19 vaccine because it chose to use vaccines which did not had yet to receive approval from the World Health Organization (WHO).

The vaccination program in Trinidad and Tobago is just as good or perhaps better than most, certainly in CARICOM and worldwide the only country in CARICOM that has received more vaccines at its borders than Trinidad and Tobago is Guyana and the reason for this is that Guyana made a decision which we did not take Government The Government of Guyana made a decision… to use vaccines that were not approved by the World Health Organization. As a result Guyana had a larger volume of vaccines available, Rowley explained on Wednesday.

On Thursday Ramsammy released a public comment in which he claimed that Rowley said Guyana vaccines do not count as they have not been approved.

The Ministerial Adviser then noted that all vaccines in use in Guyana were registered and approved for use by the Guy-anas Department of Food and Drug Analysts. He accused the Trinidad President of trying to change the narrative and divert attention from the fiasco of his countries’ vaccination program by attacking Guyana.

The GCCI, in a statement issued Thursday evening, made similar allegations and went further to claim that Rowley was showing little attention to Guyanese life.

In response, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and CARICOM of Trinidad stressed yesterday that at no point in time did the Prime Minister devalue the vaccine program in Guyana, nor did he imply that the vaccines used in Guyana are defective or unsafe; and it is extremely unfortunate that the Guyana Ministry of Health Adviser would use the lie to publicly attack the Prime Minister of a friendly neighboring country.

He called Ramsammy’s statements deceptive, disrespectful and potentially damaging comments, and said he could not offer a single quote from the Prime Minister to support his false allegations, nor did Ramsammy provide a piece of evidence to support his claims. his deceptive.

Stabroek News met with Ramsammy for a response to the statement, but until press time he could not be reached.

The Trinidads Ministry of Foreign Affairs and CARICOM also called the GCCI statement reprehensible and defamatory.

The statement refers to Prime Minister Rowley as being completely false and seemingly merely repeating the false confession of Dr. Ramsammy. Further, this House disgusting statement to the effect that Prime Minister Rowley fulfills his historic feature of demonstrating little attention to Guyanese life should be considered a particularly bizarre attack against the President of CARICOM, the ministry said.

Ironically, the ministry noted, the GCCIs’ remarks came just days after Rowley instructed his Government’s respective wings to arrange much-needed supplies and assistance to Guyana, in response to the Guyana Government’s request through CARICOM for assistance in responding to major floods. Further, Dr. Rowley, as President of CARICOM, is well known for his strong and consistent advocacy and frequent communication with the US global leadership on behalf of all CARICOM people, including the people of Guyana, in pursuit of a greater access to COVD-19 vaccines for our region. Furthermore, Dr. Rowley intervened to help secure the release of Guyanese fishermen detained in Venezuela earlier this year, he led CARICOMs support for Guyana during a critical period of border (controversy) with Venezuela and he physically went to Guyana during the illness of working with other leading comrades to assist CARICOM ‘s efforts to ensure that the outcome of Guyana’ s most recent recent election was peaceful and reflective of the will of its people, he added.

GCCI President Timothy Tucker yesterday rejected a request to respond to criticism from ministries. What was published yesterday is our only answer to this question. I have no other comment, he said when contacted.