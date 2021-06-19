Bilawal questions the veracity of the budget claims

ISLAMABAD:



Delivering a scathing speech to the National Assembly on Friday, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari urged rulers to refrain from using the term “Madinah State” for their “incompetent” governance.

Bilawal claimed that a person who could not buy medicine for his mother knew that the 4% increase claim was “false”. “This government has brought a tsunami of indirect taxes to this budget. “If there is economic growth, then why is there unprecedented poverty in the country?” He asked.

“Workers who can not send their children to school due to high prices are aware that the Prime Minister’s claims for economic growth are false. Inflation in Pakistan is higher than that in Afghanistan, Bangladesh and India. ”

Bilawal noted that the speaker had not issued production orders for his party Khursheed Shah, PTM Ali Wazir and PML-N Khawaja Asif, depriving them of their right to attend the budget session.

The PPP chairman claimed that Prime Minister Imran Khan was upset because someone had used humiliating remarks against him and he had sent his friends to the National Assembly to create chaos.

“PTI will have to pay a political price for what it did in parliament [in the previous proceedings] and we will not allow this day to be forgotten, ”he added. Bilawal said he had tried hard to find Prime Minister Imran “positive work” in the budget so that he could give some “good news” to the people.

According to the economic poll, he doubted the increase in the number of donkeys in the country was just the “positive achievement” of Imran Khan’s government. “The budget is a relief for the rich and a burden for the common man,” he said.

“The government wants to hide false claims in the ‘PTIMF budget’ by banning the opposition from exposing it, but people already know because they are facing unprecedented inflation.” Bilawal noted that the government had not increased wages amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Referring to a report by the UNDP, he said, poverty had decreased most in Sindh and had increased most in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa where the PTI had been in power for the past eight years. “PTI members are not able to show their faces in their constituencies. Young people with not just one degree but two are looking for work. ”

The PPP chairman said a woman in Multan had committed suicide after killing her children because they were unable to cope with rising prices and a member of the National Assembly from that town was claiming economic development.

He claimed that those who had negotiated in Kashmir and tried to grant an NRO (amnesty) to Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav considered it appropriate to “hit the opposition leader” [Shehbaz Sharif] with the budget book ”.

“Whenever we talk about the 18th Amendment and NFC [National Finance Commission]”We have been criticized for using the Sindh card,” he claimed.

“The implementation of the 18th Amendment and the NFC are constitutional obligations and not optional. You can not fulfill the constitutional responsibilities, let alone talk about the fulfillment of the promises made to the provinces. ”

The PPP chairman claimed that the issue was not only related to Sindh but also related to Punjab, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan while their funds were being held at source.

Speaking of agriculture, Bilawal said the government could not get credit if wheat producers were happy today. He elaborated that the Prime Minister wanted to keep the purchase price of wheat at Rs 1,600 but Sindh fixed it at Rs 2,000 and then Punjab had to set the price at Rs 1,800 against the wishes of the Prime Minister.

“If there is economic progress, then Imran Khan should come out of the agreement with the IMF,” he said. “The budget is a package of lies, a package of fake statistics created to impress Facebook and Twitter users. If economic growth has increased, then why is Imran Khan standing as a beggar before the IMF? “

Regarding the legislation related to electoral reform, he said, it was an attempt by the government to rob people of their votes once again. On the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project, he said he could not succeed if he did not benefit from the people of Balochistan. He added that the Prime Minister had announced a Rs 1 trillion package for Karachi but it was not mentioned in the budget.

Several MNAs, including JUI-F Maulana Asad Mehmood, BNP Dr Shahnaz Baloch, PTI Yaqoob Sheikh, PPP Nawab Yousuf Talpur, PTI Talib Hassan Nakai, PTI Chaudhry Abid Raza, PTI Ghazala Saifee, Mahalsh PPI Mahalsh , Chaudhry Hamid Hameed of PML-N, Uzma Riaz of PTI, Shahida Rehmani of PPP, Sobia Kamal of PTI and Tahira Aurangzeb of PML-N, Farooq Azam Malik of PTI, Hashim Notezai of BNP and Munawar Talpur2-22 of PPP also for the budget.

Opposition lawmakers labeled the budget anti-poor and far from reality. Treasury benches argued in favor of the budget and called it pro-poor. The budget debate will continue in parliament on Saturday (today).