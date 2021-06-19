Independent Books Week: Discover some of the UK’s most beloved shops by following a literary tour

During the blockade, reading provided an emotional crutch for so many of us, offering escape routes to fantasy worlds.

But while ordering books online is convenient, nothing compares to the satisfying feeling of picking up a letter at a current bookstore or spending hours studying decorative shelves on shelves.

Now that the stores have reopened, avid readers are encouraged to explore Britains’s beloved bookstores as part of Independent Bookstore Week (June 19-26) and it’s easy to turn the experience into a mini travel adventure.

Louise Boland, author of Bookshop Tours of Britain, has compiled several itineraries. Here are a couple to take as an example.

Tours in the North-East

When founded in 1092, Lincoln Cathedral stood at the center of what was then one of the richest cities in Britain. Its historic quarter, located in what the locals call uphill (compared to the descending part of town), features the cathedral, a medieval bishopric and a castle built by William the Conqueror in 1068. The castle has one of only four original copies of Magna Carta in its safe, which is open to visitors.

The city’s indie bookstore, Lindum Books (4 Bailgate), sits almost exactly between the cathedral and the castle. In a beautiful old building, over two floors, it has a wide stock of carefully selected titles. At regular times they host at least one event a month, so check before you visit to see what you can be at.

About 30 miles north of Lincoln, in Brigg, there is a bookstore not to be missed if you have kids at your party, or any vintage and vinyl fans. Founded by two former school teachers, Rabbit Hole is aimed at the little ones, with lots of fun surprises hidden in the corners, and small sofas and chairs at the height of the children.

In York, The Little Apple Bookshop (littleapplebookshop.co.uk) is in High Petergate, a stone-throwing cathedral and famous Shambles, England’s most well-preserved medieval street, with wooden houses falling one after the other over the lane. . It is a small but delightful store that uses its space to a great advantage, filling books in all sorts of interesting books and gifts.

< style="display:block;padding-top:123.506%"/> Whitby Bookstore, Whitby (Fairlight Books / PA)

The next stop, further on the coast, is Whitby a fishing town also known as a holiday destination, and famous for its connection to the Bram Stokers Dracula. The Whitby Bookstore (whitbybookshop.co.uk), is a delight, set on two floors with a spiral staircase in the middle. Sure there are a lot of books about Dracula and Vampires, but it’s a great store, with lots of well-chosen titles for all sorts of other things.

South Downs

< style="display:block;padding-top:59.0123%"/> Walking in the South Downs (S Potts / PA)

Our tour starts down the A31 at the Blue Bear Bookshop (3 Townhall Buildings) in Farnham Open in 2019, this is a great bookstore with a very good café. Just below the A31, halfway between the two bookstore towns, is Jane Austens House in Chawton, just off Alton. Whether you are a fan of her work or not, if you have ambitions for writers, this is a highly recommended place to visit.

The next stop is Laurence Oxley (birketfoster.co.uk) in Alresford, a beautiful old store that sells new books, but also second-hand and rare books and maps. They also sell old prints and modern prints with limited edition. From here, continue down to the leafy, antique city of Winchester Youll you will find the P&G Wells bookstore (pgwells.co.uk) just outside the old medieval walls, near the Old Bishops Palace.

From her wooden shop to her shelves with dark wood books, her traditional look, but equipped with a carefully selected selection of books. Book sales first began on the street almost certainly in the same premises in 1729, and it became a Wells store when Joseph Wells, the apprentice in the store, became the owner sometime between 1866 and 1890.

We head east now in the South Downs a chalk slope created after the last ice age stretching up from Winchester to the white cliffs of Beachy Head. The bookstore in Petersfield is One Tree Books (onetreebooks.com), a beautiful store with a music department, a café and, at regular times, a regular series of events. They normally also offer a book doctor service that includes a library therapy session where you discuss your reading tastes and they build you an ordered list of books that are then delivered over the next few months.

Finally, we head to the quaint old town of Steyning. The city library, The Steyning Bookshop (steyningbookshop.co.uk), is housed in a beautiful old 18th-century building and will be an exciting stop for any child with you. There is a large children’s book section with a giant red wooden train in the center.