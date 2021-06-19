Apple Daily is running low on funding to print the Hong Kong newspaper

Pro-democracy of Hong Kong The Apple Daily has enough cash to continue working as normal for just a few weeks, according to a well-known person, after authorities used a comprehensive national security law to freeze the company’s assets and arrest editors and top executives.

To continue print operations and pay staff, the age-old tabloid is planning to seek help through the courts and is also seeking to use its Taiwanese operation to manage digital donations through GoFundMe.com and PayPal, the person said. who did not seek to be appointed because of the sensitivity of a police investigation into the enterprise.

Executives are now reviewing newspaper keeping practices at work, including checking ink and paper supplies at its warehouse, the person said. It is unclear how the newspaper can pay the staff and even if regular suppliers and vendors will continue to do business with it, the person added, following the local press HK01 reported that authorities warned more than a dozen and a half not to deal with the company’s bank accounts.

HK $ 18 million ($ 2.3 million) in Apple Daily assets frozen by police are only a small part of parent company HK $ 521.4 million from Next Digital Ltd. at the end of March, according to an exchange registration. But, the person said, it is uncertain whether the newspaper can use that money by issuing various court orders and warnings to financial institutions to avoid handling accounts linked to allegations of national security violations.

If the operation of the Apple Daily print newspaper closes, the media could continue digital publishing from Taiwan while potentially paying journalists’ salaries through people funding, the person said. Police have charged companies linked to Apple Daily, including Apple Daily Printing Ltd., with the same national security crimes as the individuals arrested this week.

Writing of employees in the newspaper editorial office on June 17. Photo: Lam Yik / Bloomberg

Some employees are worried about paying and planning to leave for other jobs after the raid on Thursday, according to three reporters who asked not to be identified. They are also concerned that companies or the media will not hire anyone who has worked at Apple Daily.

Representatives from Apple Daily and Next Digital did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Nearly 500 police officers landed Thursday at the headquarters of Apple Daily, which is owned by now imprisoned democracy activist and Next Digital founder Jimmy Lai. Police searched the company’s offices, stopped journalists from their desks and eventually leaves by chariot nearly 40 computers belonging to journalists, the newspaper said.

Police officers remove evidence cases from the headquarters of the Apple Daily on June 17. Photography: Paul Yeung / Bloomberg

Denied Bail

A court in Hong Kong on Saturday denied bail to Editor-in-Chief Ryan Law and Cheung Kim-hung, the newspaper’s publisher and Next Digital chief executive. Others arrested included Chief Operating Officer Royston Chow and Apple Daily deputy editors Chan Pui-man and Cheung Chi-wai.

The City Security Bureau had previously frozen some of Lai’s assets and sent letters to some of his bankers, threatening them with years in prison if they dealt with any of his Hong Kong accounts.

Ryan Law is escorted to the Lai Chi Kok Reception Center after a court appearance in Hong Kong on June 19th. Photo: Chan Long Hei / Bloomberg

“The government always has ways to freeze all its assets, and that will cause a lot of problems for paying wages and cash flows,” said Ka-chung Law, an Apple Daily columnist who was previously the chief economist and strategist at the Hong Kong Communications Bank. “Companies doing business with Next Digital can also request payment immediately.”

Police said Apple Daily published articles that violated security law but they did not disclose details about the articles in question, causing confusion about what the illegal journalist would constitute. It was the first time that national security law – which bans overthrow, secession, terrorism and foreign co-operation – was used to arrest journalists, although Hong Kong Security Secretary John Lee said they were not aimed at “normal journalistic work”.

‘Pay a heavy price’

Still, with authorities investigating the Apple Daily and warning others to stay away from the newspaper, it was unclear how long it could survive. Lee warning Hong Kongers to distance themselves from suspects or “you will pay a heavy price”, and the Communist Party-backed Global Times newspaper ran an article late Thursday speculating that a total shutdown of Apple Daily could not be ruled out.

“Light store managers and operators need to seriously consider whether they should still put the sales letter on the shelf – they should seriously seek legal advice at that point,” said Lawrence Ma, lawyer and chairman of the Legal Exchange Foundation. Hong Kong who is also a provincial representative of the Chinese government political advisory body. “They may be potentially exposed to liability for potential accomplices in aiding and abetting a crime.”

People line up to buy the Apple Daily at a newsstand in Hong Kong on June 18. Photo: Lam Yik / Bloomberg

The Apple Daily arrests sparked criticism from the U.S. and Japan, as well as human rights groups and press freedom defenders. The move marked an escalation from China, which warned reporters that press freedom was not a “shield” and that “their professional status” would not protect them if they violated national security law.

‘Endless attack’

Human Rights Watch called Apple’s daily arrests “a new drop in an endless attack on press freedom,” while Amnesty International said “Hong Kong authorities are stepping up their crackdown on press freedom and using the pretext of “national security” to justify it. “

In one declaration, The Foreign Correspondents Club, Hong Kong, also said it was “concerned that this latest move will serve to intimidate the independent media in Hong Kong and infuriate the free press,” which is guaranteed under city ​​mini-constitution, Basic Law.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry office in Hong Kong hit, saying “The ‘outside forces’ had’ distorted the truth, disrupting the freedom of the Hong Kong press and even spreading rumors about so-called ‘shocking effects’.”

“But he has only exposed their secret motive for undermining the rule of law in Hong Kong under the pretext of freedom of the press, in an attempt to disrupt the HKSAR Government’s rule of law and undermine Hong Kong’s prosperity and stability.” she said. “Such attempts are doomed to fail.”

– With the help of Kari Soo Lindberg, Felix Tam and Chloe Lo