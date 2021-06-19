International
Apple Daily is running low on funding to print the Hong Kong newspaper
Pro-democracy of Hong KongThe Apple Daily has enough cash to continue working as normal for just a few weeks, according to a well-known person, after authorities used a comprehensive national security law to freeze the company’s assets and arrest editors and top executives.
To continue print operations and pay staff, the age-old tabloid is planning to seek help through the courts and is also seeking to use its Taiwanese operation to manage digital donations through GoFundMe.com and PayPal, the person said. who did not seek to be appointed because of the sensitivity of a police investigation into the enterprise.
Executives are now reviewing newspaper keeping practices at work, including checking ink and paper supplies at its warehouse, the person said. It is unclear how the newspaper can pay the staff and even if regular suppliers and vendors will continue to do business with it, the person added, following the local press HK01reported that authorities warned more than a dozen and a half not to deal with the company’s bank accounts.
HK $ 18 million ($ 2.3 million) in Apple Daily assets frozen by police are only a small part of parent companyHK $ 521.4 million from Next Digital Ltd. at the end of March, according to an exchange registration. But, the person said, it is uncertain whether the newspaper can use that money by issuing various court orders and warnings to financial institutions to avoid handling accounts linked to allegations of national security violations.
If the operation of the Apple Daily print newspaper closes, the media could continue digital publishing from Taiwan while potentially paying journalists’ salaries through people funding, the person said. Police have charged companies linked to Apple Daily, including Apple Daily Printing Ltd., with the same national security crimes as the individuals arrested this week.
Some employees are worried about paying and planning to leave for other jobs after the raid on Thursday, according to three reporters who asked not to be identified. They are also concerned that companies or the media will not hire anyone who has worked at Apple Daily.
Representatives from Apple Daily and Next Digital did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Nearly 500 police officers landed Thursday at the headquarters of Apple Daily, which is owned by now imprisoned democracy activist and Next Digital founder Jimmy Lai. Police searched the company’s offices, stopped journalists from their desks and eventually leaves by chariot nearly 40 computers belonging to journalists, the newspaper said.
Denied Bail
A court in Hong Kong on Saturday denied bail to Editor-in-Chief Ryan Law and Cheung Kim-hung, the newspaper’s publisher and Next Digital chief executive. Others arrested included Chief Operating Officer Royston Chow and Apple Daily deputy editors Chan Pui-man and Cheung Chi-wai.
The City Security Bureau had previously frozen some of Lai’s assets and sent letters to some of his bankers, threatening them with years in prison if they dealt with any of his Hong Kong accounts.
“The government always has ways to freeze all its assets, and that will cause a lot of problems for paying wages and cash flows,” said Ka-chung Law, an Apple Daily columnist who was previously the chief economist and strategist at the Hong Kong Communications Bank. “Companies doing business with Next Digital can also request payment immediately.”
Police said Apple Daily published articles that violated security law but they did not disclose details about the articles in question, causing confusion about what the illegal journalist would constitute. It was the first time that national security law – which bans overthrow, secession, terrorism and foreign co-operation – was used to arrest journalists, although Hong Kong Security Secretary John Lee said they were not aimed at “normal journalistic work”.
‘Pay a heavy price’
Still, with authorities investigating the Apple Daily and warning others to stay away from the newspaper, it was unclear how long it could survive. Lee warning Hong Kongers to distance themselves from suspects or “you will pay a heavy price”, and the Communist Party-backed Global Times newspaper ran an article late Thursday speculating that a total shutdown of Apple Daily could not be ruled out.
“Light store managers and operators need to seriously consider whether they should still put the sales letter on the shelf – they should seriously seek legal advice at that point,” said Lawrence Ma, lawyer and chairman of the Legal Exchange Foundation. Hong Kong who is also a provincial representative of the Chinese government political advisory body. “They may be potentially exposed to liability for potential accomplices in aiding and abetting a crime.”
The Apple Daily arrests sparked criticism from the U.S. and Japan, as well as human rights groups and press freedom defenders. The move marked an escalation from China, which warned reporters that press freedom was not a “shield” and that “their professional status” would not protect them if they violated national security law.
‘Endless attack’
Human Rights Watch called Apple’s daily arrests “a new drop in an endless attack on press freedom,” while Amnesty International said “Hong Kong authorities are stepping up their crackdown on press freedom and using the pretext of “national security” to justify it. “
In one declaration, The Foreign Correspondents Club, Hong Kong, also said it was “concerned that this latest move will serve to intimidate the independent media in Hong Kong and infuriate the free press,” which is guaranteed under city mini-constitution, Basic Law.
The Chinese Foreign Ministry office in Hong Kong hit, saying “The ‘outside forces’ had’ distorted the truth, disrupting the freedom of the Hong Kong press and even spreading rumors about so-called ‘shocking effects’.”
“But he has only exposed their secret motive for undermining the rule of law in Hong Kong under the pretext of freedom of the press, in an attempt to disrupt the HKSAR Government’s rule of law and undermine Hong Kong’s prosperity and stability.” she said. “Such attempts are doomed to fail.”
– With the help of Kari Soo Lindberg, Felix Tam and Chloe Lo
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]