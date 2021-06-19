International
Tornadoes and strong storms possible in Northland, heavy rain for other parts of Aotearoa
Tornadoes and strong storms are possible in Northland as an active rainstorm brings heavy rain and strong winds on Saturday evening, Metservice says.
Forecaster Gerard Barrow said the rain band was moving south early Saturday night and early Sunday morning.
If tornadoes occur, they are likely to be localized and can cause structural damage, including damage to trees and power lines, and make the direction dangerous, he said.
Rainfall can cause surface and / or rapid flooding in low-lying areas and can also lead to landslides.
RYAN ANDERSON / STUFF
Residents in Papatoetoe’s southern Auckland suburb are in shock after a tornado rolled through several blocks of houses, causing debris to fly away.
Driving conditions would be dangerous with surface flooding and poor visibility in heavy rain.
Heavy rain is forecast for most of the east coast of the North Island, Great Barrier Island and the Coromandel Peninsula before dawn and to the east of the tip of the South Island at various times until Monday.
A tornado is thought to have been responsible for the death of one person and the injury of two others at the Aucklands Port transport center in Wiri south of Auckland on Saturday morning.
MetService meteorologist Andrew James said the damage to parts of Auckland on Saturday morning was likely caused by a hurricane.
Tornadoes form during storms, and a lightning strike was recorded over Auckland around 8 a.m. Saturday, while 25mm of rain was recorded at Auckland Airport between 8 a.m. and 9 p.m., James said.
Overall, MetService recorded about 1,500 lightning strikes in the six hours to 9 a.m., but the recorded hit on Auckland was the only one on the ground. Everyone else was over the sea, almost all to the east.
Late Saturday morning, several lightning strikes were recorded over Plenty Bay, but most continued to be over sea in the eastern part of the country, James said.
This system as it continues to move south is bringing heavy rain to the Coromandel Peninsula, Bay of Plenty and Gisborne today, then tomorrow to Hawkes Bay, Wairarapa and the coastal parts of Marlborough, and possibly north of Canterbury.
So it really is a wet weekend ahead for many New Zealanders, James said.
MetService said winds could blow up to 90kmh or 100kmh during any storm overnight Saturday in Northland, Coromandel Peninsula and Plenty Bay.
Rainfall intensity can reach 30 mm per hour during storms in Plenty Bay overnight, MetService said.
Rainfall intensity can also reach 30 mm per hour with possible storms in Gisborne north of Tolaga Bay on Saturday evening and Sunday morning.
Other areas endangered by the heaviest rain included southern Wairarapa for 24 hours from late Sunday morning, and Kaikura from early Sunday through Monday evening.
Other places with a chance of heavy rain included Northland and the Coromandel Peninsula overnight Saturday, the hills and ranges of the Central Bay of Hawkes and Tararua Sunday through mid-afternoon, Marlborough north of Ward in the 24 hours from late Sunday morning , and north of Canterbury north around Amberley in 24 hours from 9 a.m. Sunday.
Winds can blow up to 100km at the bottom of North Island and Marlborough Sounds once a week on Sunday or Monday.
Rain is expected to be heavy in Auckland early Sunday, and become heavier in Wellington by Sunday afternoon.
A raincoat would be a good idea for those going to the Super Rugby Trans-Tasman final in Auckland on Saturday night.
Christchurch is forecast to have light rain from Saturday evening, then rain or rain on Sunday.
RYAN ANDERSON / STUFF
Fire and Emergencies and the Auckland Council have intervened to help residents clean up after a tornado spread to Papatoetoe, causing significant damage.
