Indian funds in Swiss banks, the government requests details from the Swiss authorities







Headquarters of the Swiss National Bank (SNB) in Bern, Switzerland. SNB data showed that funds parked by Indian individuals and institutions increased to Rs 207 billion in 2020.

Image credit: Bloomberg

New Delhi: The Ministry of Finance on Saturday confirmed that the deposits of Indian clients in Swiss banks have fallen since 2019, but said that it is seeking details from the Swiss authorities on the relevant facts along with their view on possible reasons for changes in funds parked by individuals and entities in 2020. In a statement, the ministry said deposits had been halved but gave no numbers. Citing data from the Swiss central bank, the PTI reported on June 17 that funds parked by Indian individuals and firms in Swiss banks, including through India-based branches and other financial institutions, had risen to a 13-year high. of 2.55 billion Swiss francs (over Rs 207 billion) in 2020 for a sharp increase in holdings through securities and similar instruments, although customer deposits fell. In its statement, the ministry said the figures “do not show the amount of much-debated black money held by Indians in Switzerland. Further, these statistics do not include money that Indians, NRI or others may have in Swiss banks in the names of third country entities. “ The ministry noted that customer deposits have actually fallen by the end of 2019. Funds held through fiduciaries are also more than halved by the end of 2019. “The biggest increase is in ‘Other amounts paid by customers.’ These are in the form of bonds, securities and various other financial instruments,” the ministry added. He also listed the reasons that could have led to the increase in deposits, including the increase in business transactions by Indian companies, the increase in deposits due to the business of Swiss bank branches located in India and the increase in interbank transactions between Swiss banks and Indian. . In addition, the capital increase for a subsidiary of a Swiss company in India and the increase in liabilities related to outstanding derivative financial instruments may be other possible reasons for this increase in deposits, the ministry explained. “The Swiss authorities have been asked to provide the relevant facts together with their view on the possible reasons for the increase / decrease,” the ministry added. An automatic exchange of information on tax matters between Switzerland and India has been in place since 2018. Under this framework, detailed financial information for all Indian residents who have accounts in Swiss financial institutions since 2018 was first provided to the Indian tax authorities in September 2019 and this will be followed up every year. The ministry said financial exchange information exchanges regarding residents of each country occurred between the two countries in 2019 as well as 2020. “Given the existing legal agreement on the exchange of financial account information (which has a significant deterrent effect on tax evasion through undisclosed assets abroad), there does not appear to be any significant possibility of increasing bank deposits Swiss which is outside the undeclared income of Indian residents, “he added. According to data from the Swiss National Bank (SNB), total Indian customer funds with Swiss banks stood at 899 million Swiss francs (6,625 Rs) at the end of 2019, and growth in 2020 reversed a two-year downward trend. The total amount of CHF 2,554.7 million (Rs 20,706 crore), described by the SNB as ‘total liabilities’ of Swiss banks or ‘amounts due’ to their Indian customers at the end of 2020, included CHF 503.9 million (over Rs 4,000 Crore) ) in customer deposits, CHF 383 million (over Rs 3,100 Cro) held through other banks, CHF 2 million (Rs 16.5 Crore) through fiduciaries or trusts and the highest component of CHF 1,664.8 million (nearly 13,500 Crore Rs) as’ other amounts clients in the form of bonds, securities and other financial instruments. While funds classified as ‘customer account deposits’ actually dropped from CHF 550 million at the end of 2019 and those through fiduciaries also more than halved from CHF 7.4 million, money held through other banks increased significantly from CHF 88 million in this period.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos