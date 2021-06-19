Why more people are drowning and what you can do to stay safe; ITV News

More of us are swimming in the open water than ever before since a series of blockages spawned lifestyle changes across the UK.

Swimming authorities are reporting an increase in the number of people going to rivers, lakes and the sea and this peak is expected to continue during the summer as Britons choose vacations.

While reports of this rise are partly anecdotal, recent drowning statistics reflect a deadly risk associated with swimming and open water activities.

A total of 53 people drowned while swimming outside in 2020, marking a recent trend of reducing deaths and much higher since 2013.

This accounts for 631 total water deaths last year, of which 254 were accidental drownings through various activities.

In 2019, 214 drowned and last year the figure was 243 in cases believed to be accidents.

More people are expected to vacation within the UK, which means they are expected to need more in the open waters this summer. Credit: without

While the rise in 2020 may not seem significant, the blockade implemented for weeks in the UK has limited opportunities for people to head out into the open water.

This basically means that more people died in a much shorter period of time in 2020 and the fear is that this could be the start of a greater increase in offshore deaths.

According to National Water Safety statistics, 43 people drowned in August last year, which is much more than every month since July 2014, when the same number of deaths were recorded.

In a particularly deadly summer, 28 died in June and 29 in July, which are impressive statistics when you consider that the highest number of deaths in a single month between 2015 and 2019 came in July 2018, when 25 drowned.

In all, 100 people died between June and August, at least 30 more than in any of the previous five summers.

That’s enough to alarm Lee Heard, a director at the Royal Society for the Preservation of Life (RLSS), which is running Drowning Prevention Week starting Saturday.

Lee Heard says it has never been more important to educate yourself on water safety.

Accidental drowning has been declining for about a decade, slowly but surely, he told ITV News.

Last year surprised us because I do not think we expected an increase like this.

For at least a quarter of a year, people were in complete stalemate, so seeing it in perspective a jump over nine months rather than a full year.

So why is water the most dangerous now, how much impact has Covid had on drowning, and what can we do to avoid the dangers?

Covid is canceling classes

So far, 8 million swimming lessons have been canceled due to the pandemic in England and Wales.

While classes should start again after restrictions are eased, there is no guarantee that many families will still be able to afford the time or money to return.

Access to swimming lessons and swimming pools is potentially a social issue, so people with low economic backgrounds are potentially the hardest hit, Mr Heard said.

This gap has probably grown because of Covid, so we have a real concern about getting people back into the pool.

There are fears that there will be a decline in people attending swimming lessons as a result of the pandemic. Credit: without

Young people from ethnic minority communities have also been hit hard.

According to the RLSS, 95% of black adults and 80% of black children do not swim.

It all means that these years Choking Prevention Week has never been so important, says Heard.

Almost any choking is preventable and with little knowledge it certainly is, he said.

You are not invincible

One campaigner who has devoted her time and energy to spreading as much knowledge as possible is Sarah Lea.

The 36-year-old formed the Water Safety Partnership Robbie Lea, named after her son who drowned during an impromptu swim in a lake in Lee Valley, south-east of Hertfordshire.

His death attracted national attention at the time, with Prince William flying to try a rescue when he was a pilot for the East Anglia Air Ambulance.

But the 17-year-old drowned in moments after telling his friends that swimming was harder than he thought on a hot day in May 2017.

Robbie Lea died when he went swimming with two friends in a lake.

It was at the point when I identified Robbie and thought I did not want another parent to ever go through this, Ms Lea told ITV News, explaining what prompted her to run her campaign.

From the moment I saw Robbie and felt how cold it was from that point.

I just want people to understand that you are not invincible. So many young people think it will not happen to me, but it can happen. That’s the question – your life is so precious, why risk it?

Since that day, Ms. Lea has devoted her time to educating children and teens through her information program in schools across Broxbourne, the district where she raised Robbie.

She has worked with the Hertfordshire County Council and the fire department to conduct open water sessions to demonstrate proper safety procedures and behavior, receiving awards for her initiative along the way.

Sarah Lea received an award for her tireless campaign and spread in Hertfordshire.

Her campaign has also led to better labels in the lakes where her son died, giving specific locations a coordinate or name to speed up the arrival of emergency services.

But Covid has put a stop to her activities, with February 2020 being the last time she was able to host any kind of session.

In the meantime, she wants her parents to know: My message is to talk about this even if you do not understand or think they will swim.

I didn’t think Robbie would go to a lake, but one day he went after college, they just went to do it.

How can we stay safe in open water?

Activists will promote ways that anyone, regardless of experience, can greatly improve their safety in and around open water:

A senior tip is somewhere that a lifeguard will be on duty.

Mr Heard said: “Our best advice is to try to swim somewhere with a lifeguard on duty, there often is, but you should check ahead. We would always encourage you to plan around the task of the lifeguard.

You also need to think about water temperature, weather and water outflows in advance. Do research in this area, then swim only if it is safe to do so.

Wet suits are effective against the shock of cold water, which, contrary to popular belief, still poses considerable danger even on hot summer days.

A brightly colored swimming cap can help in case you ever get into trouble and of course you should bring a change of dry clothes.

Bring food and drink to refuel, but be very careful with any alcohol 69 people who drowned in 2020 were found to have alcohol or drugs in their system.

Going alone is always something marriage advises, we always tell people to go with other people, Mr. Heard said.

With more coming to outdoor swimming, more people are diving into conditions they are not used to.

Stay close to shore and swim parallel to it when possible. Stay away from deeper water, which will be cooler.

It is that cold water that often leads to drowning, so activists recommend that amateur swimmers indoors at home for a few weeks with short, cold showers starting at just 30 seconds and building up to three minutes.

While our instinct may be to hit around and fight once we were in trouble in the water, the best thing to do is stay calm.

Lean back, breathe and swim to live. Then think about getting out of the water or calling for help.

Call security for them and make sure emergency services are on the way.

Without risking yourself, see if you can reach out to them with a stick or spear, or something sturdy.

Keep their attention at all times, do not stop reassuring and encouraging them to lead themselves to safety.

Why is there more emphasis on the campaign this year?

The pandemic has created a perfect storm to endanger the safety of nations in the water.

Many more Britons are expected to stay on the island for their holidays this summer and, coupled with massive disruptions in water safety and swimming classes, this represents potentially dangerous months and possibly even years ahead.

The real concern for us this year is an increase in places of residence in 2020, so more people were on waterways and beaches in the UK, Mr Heard said.

And that’s worrying for us this year because we expect the same pattern.

We do not want to discourage people from going to our beautiful waterways, but we need them to know how to enjoy water safely.

