Caroline Crouch Murder: Shocking Diary Records Reveal Unhappy Marriage





H Earth diary entries by a British mother who was murdered by her Greek husband have been discovered in police files. Caroline Crouch, 20, was strangled to death by Babis Anagnostopoulos who then arranged a detailed cover to make it look like she had died in a burglary. In an effort to make his lies seem more plausible, he also strangled the familys family puppy. After eight hours of police interrogation Anagnostopoulos confessed and said he lied because he did not want their 11-month-old daughter Lydia to grow up without parents. Ms. Crouchs diary entries show how the couple had a heated and toxic relationship, amna.gr reports. READ MORE In one she wrote: I fought Baba again. This time it was serious. I hit him, cursed him and he broke down the door. All I wanted was for him to ask how I was when I woke up. I woke up so weak and tired. I’m thinking of leaving. I’m thinking of going to my sister, I do not know if I can continue with Dad. I love her so much I can not leave her even though this relationship hurts me. Caroline Crouch with her husband Babis Anagnostopoulos and their daughter Lydia / Instagram When she was pregnant with Lydia in 2019, Caroline wrote: Last night we fought with Dad because I had a melt because of my hormones. I shouted and hit her and told her that I do not love our child … I’m not well, I’m very upset, I know he would never hurt my baby. My love for him is stronger than anything in the world. On July 3, 2020, when her baby daughter Lydia was one month old, Caroline wrote: Today my little one is one month old – it’s also the day I told Dad I wanted to leave … I feel terrible. Ms Crouch, a British national who grew up in Greece, was found murdered in a bedroom on May 11 after her husband reported the crime to police. Anagnostopoulos, a 33-year-old helicopter pilot and flight instructor, made a number of statements hours after the killing, telling reporters they were tied up by robbers who broke into their home in Glyka Nera. But police revealed on Thursday that this was actually not true and Anagnostopoulos had confessed to killing his wife. He admitted to strangling him during a scuffle at their home in the early hours of May 11th. At the reception of the pilots, he said: I connected myself. I did everything because when I realized I killed him, I thought about my baby, the Daily Mail reported. The confession came as photos of Anagnostopoulos embracing Ms Crouchs’s troubled mother at her memorial service were released Wednesday. The hug happened as detectives arrived to call him away from the service – claiming they had arrested a young suspect and needed his help to identify him. However the suspect was in fact Anagnostopoulos himself. Police were able to uncover his lies after data collected by a fitness tracker on Ms. Crouchs’s wrist showed that her heart had stopped beating before the alleged intervention occurred. Tracing data from Anagnostopoulos’s house also showed that he was moving from the attic to the basement of the house and coming back again, although he claimed he had spent the whole night tied to the bed. Data from a home security camera also showed that her memory card had been removed at 1.20am – again, hours before the alleged intrusion occurred. A senior investigator, working on the case, said Anagnostopoulos did not take long to confess. He said he had been fighting with Caroline for some time and they were fighting that night, exchanging hot messages while he was on the ground floor and she was in the attic, they said. Investigator said that when Caroline texted her husband that he was stupid, he lost his temper. He disabled the house surveillance camera, tossing her memory card, before he reached the attic, where he had another heated argument with Caroline, pushing her to a bed there and strangling her to death, added the police officer.

