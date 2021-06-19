National Reading Day 2021: The Silver Jubilee Year of the PN Panicker movement to promote reading | Latest India News





India celebrates June 19 as National Reading Day in honor of PN Panicker, the father of the Library and Literacy Movement in Kerala. This year marks the year of the silver or jubilee 25th edition of the festivities. PN Panicker Foundation and PN Panicker Vigyan Vikas Kendra have observed National Reading Day, Reading Week and Reading Month since June 19, 1996. PN Panicker National Reading Day and Digital Reading Month will be celebrated from June 19 to July 18 2021 As in previous years, the mass movement to promote reading culture will be celebrated in collaboration with the Government of India, the Ministry of Education, NITI Aayog, the National Digital Library of India (NDLI), the Government of Kerala, PN Panicker Foundation, PN Panicker Vigyan Vikas Kendra and other stakeholders. Read also: Here’s how flickering screens help kids with reading and writing difficulties Many reading-related activities will be organized on this occasion, such as webinars on the importance of reading, digital library and intellectual property rights, awareness of Covid-19, green economy, etc. There will also be a promise of digital reading and other reading contests for school students like quizzes, open art, essay writing. Reading competitions for college students include quizzes, open art, debate, for teachers, librarians, and lecturers include quizzes and video books. In 1996, the day began as the movement to promote a reading culture to instill the habit of reading and to promote the book mind among school children, youth, and the country’s underprivileged population, according to the foundation. In June 2017, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Kerala and began celebrating the 22nd National Reading Day and Digital Reading Month. The Prime Minister gave a clear call to promote Vayichu Valaruka’s message or to read and grow to 300 million people across the country by 2022 when India will celebrate its 75th year of independence. The Prime Minister headed the foundation to promote digital reading to spread the use of digital technology to all educational tools of the country in 2017. Since last year, digital tools in education have been the main tool of schooling since the coronavirus pandemic hit the world. The Kerala government and the central government through NITI Aayog have entrusted to the PN Panicker Foundation and the PN Panicker Vigyan Vikas Kendra the responsibility of observing the national reading day and the digital reading month each year.

