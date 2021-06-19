International
10 Lagoon police officers placed under restrictive custody for drug operation that left minors dead
Bella Perez-Rubio (Philstar.com) – 19 June 2021 – 4:52 pm
MANILA, Philippines – Police General Guillermo Eleazar, head of the Philippine National Police, said on Saturday that police officers involved in the anti-drug operation in Bijan Laguna, which left a juvenile dead, have been placed under restrictive detention.
Johndy Maglinte, 16, was killed Wednesday along with Antonio Castillo Dali whom police said was a drug suspect serving an arrest warrant. Police also said the juvenile was working as Dali’s assistant.
PNP operatives claim that both Maglinte and Dali resisted arrest and resisted, but Maglinte’s family denies this, saying on social media that the teenager was handcuffed and prayed for his life when he was shot.
Execution of orders by Eleazar, Police Brig. General Eliseo Cruz, regional director of Calabarzon, appointed Cpt. Fernando Credo, head of the Laguna Police Intelligence Unit and nine others under coercive custody, according to a statement from the PNP.
The PNP also said all ten officers underwent paraffin testing to determine if they had recently fired a gun while ballistic examinations were conducted on their guns. The bodies of Maglinte and Dal Dal also underwent the paraffin test.
For the same press release, investigators from the Laguna Provincial Homeland Security Service (IAS) and the Calabarzon Regional IAS on Friday requested evidence of complaints from relatives of Maglinte and Dali but they were not yet ready to give their statements.
Investigators left their contact numbers with both families, the PNP said.
“We are appealing to the families of those who died and to all residents who witnessed the incident to assist in the ongoing investigation,” Eleazar in the Philippines said in a video sent to reporters. “Truth will not be found and justice will not be achieved if we remain calm.”
Eleazar vows to co-operate with CHR investigation
The Human Rights Commission announced on Friday that it would conduct its own investigation into the incident, saying he was “deeply concerned by the news of another death of a minor”.
While noting that the official Calabarzon police report said that Dalit and Maglinte exchanged shots with its staff, CHR objected to this with interviews given by Maglinte’s direct partner, also a juvenile, who said that 16- the year-old was killed by police because he witnessed Dali die
“[T]that policeman reportedly fired [Maglinte] also – handcuffed and turned down into the mud, “CHR said.
“As such, we strongly urge the government to expedite their investigations into alleged extrajudicial killings, particularly those related to the government drug campaign,” she added.
“In particular, there was already an observation by the UN Office of Human Rights on the ‘widespread and systematic killing of thousands of suspected drug suspects’ and the continuing impunity in the country that urgently needs to be addressed.”
While he has already led Calabarzon regional director and IAS inspector general to investigate the incident, Eleazar said he also welcomes the independent investigation being led by CHR.
“I assure that all police personnel involved will be made available to the CHR for the entire duration of its investigation in the same way that officers face the motio propio investigation by the IAS and the PRO4A fact-finding investigation,” the chief of the national police said
“Like CHR, we also want to find out the truth in this incident.”
READ: CHR’s entry into ‘drug war’ cases still under discussion – Guevarra | The ICC prosecutor is seeking an investigation into the drug war in the Philippines
– with reports by Franco Luna and The STAR
