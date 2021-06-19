Indian funds in Swiss banks: Govt requests details from Swiss authorities

The Ministry of Finance on Saturday claimed that the deposits of Indian clients in Swiss banks have fallen since 2019, but said it was seeking details from the Swiss authorities on the relevant facts along with their view on possible reasons for the changes in funds parked by individuals and entities in 2020.

In a statement, the ministry said deposits had been halved but gave no numbers.

Citing data from the Swiss central bank, the PTI reported on June 17 that funds parked by Indian individuals and firms in Swiss banks, including through India-based branches and other financial institutions, had risen to a 13-year high. of 2.55 billion Swiss francs (over Rs 20,700 crore) in 2020 in a sharp increase in holdings through securities and similar instruments, although customer deposits fell.

In its statement, the ministry said the figures “do not show the amount of much-debated black money held by Indians in Switzerland. Further, these statistics do not include the money that Indians, NRI or others may have in Swiss banks in the names of third country units. “

The ministry noted that customer deposits have actually fallen by the end of 2019. Funds held through fiduciaries are also more than halved by the end of 2019.

“The biggest increase is in ‘Other amounts due to customers’. “These are in the form of bonds, securities and other financial instruments,” the ministry added.

He also listed the reasons that could have led to the increase in deposits, including the increase in business transactions by Indian companies, the increase in deposits due to the business of Swiss bank branches located in India and the increase in interbank transactions between Swiss banks and Indian. .

In addition, the capital increase for a subsidiary of a Swiss company in India and the increase in liabilities related to outstanding derivative financial instruments may be other possible reasons for this increase in deposits, the ministry explained.

“The Swiss authorities have been asked to provide the relevant facts together with their view on the possible reasons for the increase / decrease …”, the ministry added.

An automatic exchange of information on tax matters between Switzerland and India has been in place since 2018.

Under this framework, detailed financial information for all Indian residents who have accounts in Swiss financial institutions since 2018 was first provided to the Indian tax authorities in September 2019 and this will be followed up every year.

The ministry said financial exchange information exchanges regarding residents of each country occurred between the two countries in 2019 as well as 2020.

Given the existing legal agreement on the exchange of financial account information (which has a significant deterrent effect on tax evasion through undetected assets abroad), there does not appear to be any significant possibility of increasing bank deposits Swiss which is outside the undeclared income of Indian residents, ”he added.

According to data from the Swiss National Bank (SNB), total Indian customer funds with Swiss banks stood at 899 million Swiss francs (6,625 Rs) at the end of 2019, and growth in 2020 reversed a two-year downward trend.

The total amount of CHF 2,554.7 million (Rs 20,706 crore), described by the SNB as ‘total liabilities’ of Swiss banks or ‘amounts due’ to their Indian customers at the end of 2020, included CHF 503.9 million (over Rs 4,000 Crore) ) in customer deposits, CHF 383 million (over Rs 3,100 Cro) held through other banks, CHF 2 million (Rs 16.5 Crore) through fiduciaries or trusts and the highest component of CHF 1,664.8 million (nearly 13,500 Crore Rs) as’ other amounts clients in the form of bonds, securities and other financial instruments.

While funds classified as ‘customer account deposits’ actually dropped from CHF 550 million at the end of 2019 and those through fiduciaries also more than halved from CHF 7.4 million, money held through other banks increased significantly from CHF 88 million in this period.