More than half the population of S’pore have received the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine: Ong Ye Kung, Singapore News & Top Stories

SINGAPORE – More than half of Singapore’s population has received at least one dose of Covid-19 vaccine, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said on Saturday (June 19th), applauding the progress of the vaccination machine.
About 36 percent have taken the full two-dose regimen.
The prevalence of vaccines in Singapore has increased in recent weeks as part of the strategy to prepare for the new normal with Covid-19 as an endemic disease. The National Accelerated Vaccination Program prioritizes first-dose vaccines so that more people have at least one coronavirus protection.
Posting the latest figures on Facebook, Mr Ong said: “Let ‘s push it all further.”
He added: “We are vaccinating as soon as we can but we are forced out of supplies due to high global demand. We will do our best to confirm the distribution of more vaccines to open more games. electronics as soon as possible.
“So when it’s your turn to go for kicks, please do so and encourage your friends or family members to do the same.”
Mr Ong had told a news conference on Friday that there was a growing consensus among international experts that Covid-19 would become endemic.
This means that the virus will continue to mutate and circulate, like the flu virus, and people will have to adapt and learn to live with it.
Reiterating this in his post, he added that Singapore had built up its skills over the past year to test, contact tracked and isolate those who have Covid-19 very quickly, and has also vaccinated “a good portion” of the population his.
“With these protections in place, I believe we are able to place the switch as a response behind us, and able to keep most businesses open, to get on with our daily lives,” he said.
“But to go further, to help keep F&B (food and beverage establishments) and gyms open, and even to resume travel, our vaccination rate needs to be higher. We can then be better protected. , even if the virus is circulating in the community. “
Singapore had imposed increased measures in May to curb the spread of the virus and reduce an increase in cases as groups showed up at Tan Tock Seng Hospital and Changi Airport.
Restrictions have progressively eased in recent weeks. On Friday, the multi-ministerial task force dealing with Covid-19, which Mr. Co-chair Ong announced further relief, such as allowing people to dine in pairs from Monday (June 21st).
While delivering an update on Singapore’s strategy against Covid-19 in late May, task forces, as well as Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, had said higher vaccination rates would be needed to enable people to continue their lives. . with the virus among them.
The plan is to work towards allowing people to go to work and meet their friends, attend large-scale events, and eventually even go outside without masks.
