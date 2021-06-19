FDI rises to a 7-month high in May

KARACHI:



The inflow of foreign direct investment (FDI) in various sectors of Pakistan’s economy such as the energy, telecommunications and banking sectors rose to a seven-month high of $ 198.3 million in May following stability in the dollar-rupee parity.

Inflows were 63% higher compared to $ 121 million received in the same month last year. They were 25% higher compared to last month’s April FDI of $ 158.4 million, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

“Foreign investors have thrown higher investments after the return of stability in the rupee-dollar exchange rate,” said BMA Capital CEO Saad Hashmi as he spoke with Express Tribune.

Earlier in the year, the dollar-rupee parity remained volatile due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“It seems that foreigners would continue to accelerate investment in Pakistan as the country reported a rapid – V – shaped recovery – in its economy,” he said.

To recall, the country revised its forecast for economic growth to 4% against an initial target set at 2.1% for fiscal year 2020.

The government has set the economic growth target of 4.8% for the next fiscal year starting July 1st.

“Shifting the domestic economy from stabilization to growth mode, returning stability to rupee-dollar equity and increasing the country’s foreign exchange reserves near and about four years high by $ 16 billion have prepared a sound ground to attract FDI. higher in the months and years to come, ”he said.

He said the reopening of global economies amid acceleration in vaccination also supports support for FDI inflows from developed countries to emerging markets like Pakistan, he said.

Norway and the Netherlands emerged as the top two foreign investors in Pakistan with most of the flows appearing in the telecommunications, energy and financial business sectors in May, according to FDI data.

Cumulatively, in the first 11 months (July-May) of the outgoing fiscal year 2021, FDI fell almost 28% to $ 1.75 billion compared to $ 2.42 billion in the same period last year, according to the central bank.

The SBP in its second quarterly report on the state of the Pakistani economy (October-December) published earlier this month said that net FDI in Pakistan fell by 35.9% during H1-FY21 from year to year, with net inflows that fall in most sectors.

“While gross investment flows were slightly lower than last year, the main decline in net FDI was due to a sharp increase in gross outflows during the period. The higher outflows mainly reflect the repayment of inter-enterprise loans by firms in the telecom, electronics and energy sectors during the period (H1FY21). ”

As for new investments in Pakistan, China dominated the profile, with investments continuing to flow into “CPEC (China-Pakistan Economic Corridor) related projects in the energy sector,” she said.

Importers It is important to note that it is still the Phase I projects under CPEC that are driving most of the FDI out of China. “In the second phase of CPEC, the focus of investment is supposed to shift towards industrial development, mechanization of agriculture, tourism and social development.

“However, these sectors have not yet seen any significant influx of foreign investment,” the central bank said.

In addition, further progress is needed on the structural reform front in Pakistan. Pakistani firms need to be more actively engaged in the global value chain in order to establish partnerships with large global companies.

Global FDI recorded a sharp decline of about 42% in 2020 as a result of the pandemic. “The downturn was focused on advanced economies, while developing countries were, overall, less affected.”

FDI by country

Norway and the Netherlands emerged as the top two foreign investors in Pakistan in May, as they poured $ 60 million and $ 53 million a month into investment.

Cumulatively in the first 11 months of FY21, China remained the single largest investor with $ 728 million net.

Hong Kong emerged as the second largest investor with $ 144 million. The United Kingdom invested $ 130.5 million net in the period under review.

In the same period last year, China, Norway and Malta remained the top three investors with inflows of $ 843 million, $ 346 million and $ 203 million, respectively.

Sectoral FDI

The communications, trade and energy sectors were the three main sectors that attracted the most FDI. They received $ 74 million, $ 54.4 million and $ 43 million, respectively. Cumulatively in the first 11 months of FY21, energy ($ 856 million), financial businesses ($ 227 million) and oil and gas exploration firms ($ 206 million).