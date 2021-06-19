Satellite images show a silver trail originating from a cargo ship that sank in western Sri Lanka in early June, raising fears of an oil spill.

Authorities say nearly 350 metric tons of fuel carried by the X-Press Pearl have not leaked, but have activated contingency plans in the event of a spill.

Experts say the luminosity seems to rule out fuel, but say tests should be performed to confirm the source.

A possible algal bloom has also emerged around the wreckage, which is attributed to the leakage of ship cargoes with nitric acid, and operations are continuing to clear tones of plastic beads that have been spilled from the ship and washed ashore.

COLOMBO satellite imagery has captured a silver stain spreading to the sea surface from the burnt wreck of a cargo ship that sank near Colombo earlier this month, but authorities deny it was a fuel spill with much fear.

The images first appeared on June 4, two days after the Singapore-flagged X-Press Pearl sank after a fire on board. They showed a long, silver trail originating from the ship and spreading several miles. Analyzing a series of such images taken during the following days,Marine Pollution Monitoring Programat the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) indicated it was probably an oil slick generated by the sunken ship.

The school was 2.74 nautical miles (5.07 miles) north of the ship, and images from June 12 showed that the gloss was getting thicker, covering an area of ​​0.67 square kilometers (0.25 square miles).

The X-Press Pearl was carrying 297 metric tons of heavy fuel and 51 metric tons of marine fuel. Activists and environmental experts have warned that a spill of this oil from the shipwreck will cause an unprecedented maritime disaster for Sri Lanka. But authorities say the brightness in the images is not the fuel of the ships.

No oil spills

We sent our boats to the area and no major spill of bunker oil [has] was reported by the X-Press Pearl, said a navy spokesman Indika de Silva. He said the glow was the result of the release of light-colored oily substances after burning and sinking ships.

De Silva said the navy was working with officials from National Agency for Research and Development of Water Resources (NARA) to collect samples for further analysis. NARA officials say it takes them about two weeks to analyze the water samples to provide a final statement.

Initial inspections confirmed that the oil tanks were not damaged by the fire. Experts also note that heavy ship oil is a thick, black substance, like tar, while what was captured in satellite images was gray or silver.

While satellite imagery is a useful tool in spill detection, monitoring and evaluating ongoing events, and planning countermeasures, it can sometimes bring about false positive spills such as those caused by algae blooms, so it is important to have a closer inspection and analysis of water samples, Christopher Reddy, an old scientist in Woods Hole Oceanographic Institute, i said Mongabay.

Reddy has extensively studied images of oil spills in various parts of the world. He says close analysis and inspection is needed to conclude whether there is indeed oil, type of oil, or amount being released and whether there is a leak in the ship’s cargo holder or fuel tanks, indicating potential for a release much larger.

Despite its belated appearance, heavy fuel in the ocean is often cleaned up more easily than other hydrocarbon spills. Marine fuel oil, or marine oil, which can spread rapidly, forming a characteristic rainbow-colored glow, would be less thick, but harder to contain and recover than a spill of heavy fuel, Reddy added.

Every spill is different, and the amount of oil that enters the water is just the first of many variables that can cause a long-term environmental disaster from a near-absence, Reddy said.

Getting ready

Although they still cannot confirm a spill, the Sri Lankan authorities are still preparing for the worst. Marine Environment Protection Authority (MEPA) has activated the National Continuous Oil Spill Plan (NOSCOP) to ensure coordinated efforts between public and private agencies to integrate resources and respond effectively.

We have installed booms that cover some environmentally sensitive areas and the boat to prevent oil from reaching the beaches. We are also trying to put a boom around the ship, said the MEPA chair Darshani Lahandapura.

In addition to the silver footprint, sea surface images around the X-Press Pearl also show a circular blue-green patch, experts say.

Gothamie Weerakoon, old curator of lichens and slime molds in London Natural History Museum, said this was likely to be an algal boom.

The boat carried nitric acid and some fertilizers like urea, so this would enrich the water with nitrogen that supports plant growth, she told Mongabay. Sri Lanka is a tropical country where its sea surface receives a lot of sunlight, so nitrogen-rich water can easily cause such an algal boom.

While it appeared there were other chemicals on board the X-Press Pearl, and since algae are capable of absorbing such chemicals, the resulting algal bloom could be toxic, Weerakoon said. She added that it is important to conduct detailed tests to analyze the situation transparently and to share this information to find solutions.

Meanwhile, Sri Lankan media have reported that about 20 dead turtles have been washed ashore over the week since the ship hit the seabed. Thus Kapurusinghe, project leader of Turtle Conservation Project of Sri Lanka, said it is not uncommon during the monsoon season for turtles to be bathed dead, killed by rough seas and brought ashore by strong currents.

But some corpses appear to be showing abnormalities, so it is important to do a full autopsy to complete their cause of death and if there is a link to contamination from the ship, Kapurusinghe told Mongabay.

Two experts from the International Federation for the Pollution of Owners of Limited Nonprofit Tankers (ITOPF) have arrived in Sri Lanka to advise on responding to potential spills of oil, chemicals and other hazardous substances. The Sri Lankan Government has also requested assistance from the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA and KB) to assess the environmental damage caused by the Pearl X-Press.

The ship also carried 78 metric tons of plastic nurdlesat, bead-sized beads used to make all kinds of plastic items. Most nurdles fell over the sea during the fire and now pose a massive challenge to clearing Sri Lanka. The second largest spill of obstacles after an incident in 2012 in Hong Kong, in which containers carrying 168 tonnes of shells were thrown from a ship during a typhoon.

Lahandapura said MEPA had cleared dwarfs and debris from about 200km (125 mi) along the west coast, collecting about 1,000 tonnes of plastic dwarfs and other debris.

Plastic pollution

Oceanographers Charitha Pattiaratchi AND Sarath Wijeratne from University of Western Australia have predicted that plastic pollution could affect a larger area, given the prevalence wind and wave patterns. According to their modeling, the gut could land on the Indonesian island of Sumatra in about 60 days. Later in the year, with the monsoon overturning, researchers say they expect the noise to return again, making landings in India and back in Sri Lanka this time on the east coast, as well as the Maldives and even Somalia.

Meanwhile, the Center for Environmental Justice (CEJ), an Sri Lankan NGO, has asked the Supreme Court to seek full compensation for the disaster. We want to protect the rights of all sectors of our home country, including the environment, said the president and lawyer of CEJ Ravindranath Dabare. We are not happy with the compensation Sri Lanka received from the previous MV New Diamond oil tanker incident that caught fire last year. So we want to use this as an instrument to fix things.

The image of the green circular piece banner around the sunken ship X-Press Pearl. The patch is thought to be an algal boom caused by nitrogen enrichment after nitric acid and urea fertilizer were poured into the water. Image courtesy of Sri Lanka Air Force Media.